THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati has continued to make headlines owing to its entertainment quotient and the ever-charming host, Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, many popular actors have graced the show where they made interesting revelations and had cute banter with Big B. In season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Deepika Padukone graced the show along with Farah Khan. The former complained about her husband, Ranveer Singh to Big B on the show.

Deepika Padukone told Amitabh Bachchan that she had a complaint against Ranveer Singh. Then she said, “Mere husband jo hain unhone kaafi salon se promise kiya tha unhone mere liye breakfast banayenge. Aur aaj tak wo nahi huya hain. Aur jabhhi mein unse pucti hu ki aap kab banane wale ho? Unhone kehte hai ki mein busy hu, ya aaj mera shoot hain, so obviously after a point… Kya aapne kabhi khana banaya hain sir?”

"(My husband promised me many years ago that he would make breakfast for me. And it still hasn't happened. Whenever I ask him, 'When are you going to make it?' he says he's busy or has a shoot today. So, obviously, after a point... Have you ever cooked, sir?)"

The megastar quickly replied that he can boil an egg. Farha Khan interrupted and asked if he ever boiled an egg for his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He said, “Aaj nischit rup mein mujhe maar padhne wala hain, (I'm sure I am going to get a beating today.” and asked them not to talk on this topic.

Then he asked the team to connect Ranveer Singh on call. He teold the actor that his wife complained about him and that he doesn’t cook food. A cute banter between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone followed this. The Gully Boy actor said that he has over delivered on his promises made before the marriage and should get the husband of the year award.

Deepika said she would decide this. Then her husband promised now that Bachchan sir had ordered him to cook food for his wife, he would feed her omelette. In his words, “Aab tujhe god mein bithake omelette khilaungi. (Now I will sit you on my lap and feed you an omelette.)” Farah Khan joked that Big B asked him to cook an omelette and not make her sit on his lap.

