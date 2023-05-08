Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan crosses 100 days in cinemas; Becomes 4th film post-pandemic to achieve this feat

It has been 100 days since the release of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan fronted actioner co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand broke many records along its way, from highest opening day collections for a Hindi film in India and worldwide to highest gross collections for an Indian film in a single language, worldwide, and highest collections for an Indian film internationally, in the first phase, among many other records. It grossed around Rs 1050 crores worldwide and is still running in select theatres. Its theatrical release in Bangladesh is just round the corner and there is fanfare for the release of the film since it is the first Indian film since 1971 to get a full-fledged and uninterrupted theatrical release in the country.

Pathaan Was Able To Shatter The Narrative That Bollywood Films Are Affected By Boycott Calls And Negativity

Pathaan truly is a phenomenon that keeps getting bigger as the days pass by. It is a film that released amidst a lot of negativity and drama and for the film to withstand all that it went through, and emerge victorious, is a commendable achievement. There was an anti-Bollywood narrative that was set since Covid-19. The constant tanking of big Indian films made the narrative stronger that the Hindi Film Industry is truly affected by the boycott calls and negativity it finds itself in. The movie industries from the south had record breaking films releasing at frequent intervals, something that Bollywood didn't have until the release of Pathaan.

Pathaan Becomes The Fourth Film Post Pandemic To Run In Cinemas For Over 100 Days

100 days in cinemas, post-pandemic, were crossed by films like KGF 2, Kantara and RRR. Now, Pathaan has also crossed 100 days in cinemas. Indian cinema, as a whole, is doing well and there is a scope for better. This is all that matters given how the pandemic has affected the movie business across the country. It is a truly rare feat in recent times to have a film run in theatres for 100 days, and it shows the unanimous love that Pathaan has been ushered with, from the audiences.

The Upcoming Indian Films Of 2023 Hold A Lot Of Promise

2023 has started off reasonably well. There are a bunch of exciting films set to release, that hold a lot of promise. In all likelihood, 2023 may end up as the year with highest cumulative collections put up by Indian films. That would be an amazing result, enough to indicate that the box office is back after a dry spell it had courtesy Covid-19. It is important to understand that compartmentalising film industries is not the way out. In the end, it is all about doing what it takes, to entertain audiences.

Pathaan can be watched in select theatres across the world and also on its authorised streaming platform.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan roars as this actioner has all ingredients of a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER