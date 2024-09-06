Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty announces season's 1st chopper stunt; Shalin’s question makes him say, ‘Tujhe help ki zarurat hain’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making quite a buzz owing to the difficult stunts introduced this season and the non-stop entertainment provided by the celebrities. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen performing this season's first chopper stunt. It will be interesting to see which contestants successfully complete the stunt. In the latest promo, Rohit Shetty announces the stunt which is followed by a humorous exchange with Shalin Bhanot.

The promo uploaded on the official channel, Colors TV's Instagram handle starts with Rohit Shetty announcing the chopper stunt. He says, "Season ka pehla chopper stunt. Aap wall par hange kar rahe hain aur chopper aapko leke fly karega. (Season's 1st chopper stunt. You will be hanging from the wall and the chopper will fly with you.)" As he finishes, Shalin Bhanot asks him, "Sir, wo helicopter upar hoga bohot? (Sir, the helicopter will be above?)"

Rohit Shetty makes a face and replies, "Nahi, humlog zameen pe chalate hain. Chaar tyre hain, wo ayese jaata hain. (No, we will drive the helicopter on the ground, it has got 4 tires)." Everyone laughs out hearing Shetty’s witty response.

Watch the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Then the clip shows the host hugging the Bigg Boss 16 contestant and saying, “Tujhe help ki zarurat hain, mein aaj tak tujhe bekar mein daat raha tha. Humlog jab Mumbai pohonchenge, kuch doctors ko milenge, mein kharcha uthau. (You need help, I scolded you for no reason to date. Once we reach Mumbai, we will meet a few doctors, I will bear all expenses.)”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Season ka pehla chopper stunt kaunsa khilaadi karega ace? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started with Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Karanveer Mehra.

