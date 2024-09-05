Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra turns paparazzi for Abhishek Kumar; latter's reaction is unmissable

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, led by Rohit Shetty, has created quite a buzz on the internet. Its contestants and controversies have been making headlines even before the show started. Recently, two handsome hunks from the show Karanveer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar were spotted in the city.

Last night (September 5), Karanveer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar were spotted in the city as they stepped out. The two handsome hunks looked dapper in dashing outfits as they posed for the paparazzi. As the photographers were capturing them, Karanveer joined the paparazzi and started clicking Abhishek Kumar's snaps. As Karanveer did this, Abhishek Kumar stood at a distance and blushed and asked Karanveer to join him.

For the uninformed, Karanveer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar's became good friends while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania.

So far, Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma and Krishna Shroff have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Asim Riaz was expelled from Rohit Shetty's show following his misbehaviour with Rohit Shetty, show's makers, and fellow contestants.

Asim Riaz got into a nasty fight with Rohit Shetty after he refused to perform the stunt, citing that it is dangerous. The host told Riaz that he shouldn't back out from performing the stunt and reminded him how the stunt had been tested by a team of experts.

Despite persuasion from Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, Asim continued to refuse to perform the stunt. In a fit of anger, he insulted Abhishek and Shalin and expressed his desire not to share the stage with them. As a result of this behavior, his journey on the show came to an abrupt end. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27.

Speaking about Abhishek Kumar's work front, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Udaariyaan, Bigg Boss 17 and more. Meanwhile, Karanveer was seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si last before shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

