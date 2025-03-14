Rohit Shetty Birthday: 5 movies of Bollywood's massy filmmaker to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5: Sooryavanshi to Golmaal Again
On Rohit Shetty's birthday, let's take a look at handful of entertaining movies by the ace filmmaker that can be enjoyed on multiple OTT platforms.
Rohit Shetty needs no introduction. In the past decades, he has given some commendable movies to the Indian film industry that speak about his caliber as a director and producer. On March 14, 2025, the ace Indian filmmaker turns a year older. On his birthday, we decided to handpick some of his entertaining movies that can be enjoyed across multiple streaming platforms.
5 Rohit Shetty movies to enjoy over the long weekend:
1. Sooryavanshi
Where to watch: Netflix
Sooryavanshi is a 2021 action-drama film, directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. The birthday boy also tried his writing skills and penned the story and some dialogues for the mass entertainer. The fourth instalment of his Cop Universe stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher and more with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making cameo appearances.
2. Golmaal Again
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Often regarded as a ‘hit machine’, Rohit has delivered several blockbusters and Golmaal Again is one of them. Released in 2017, the supernatural action-comedy is the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise. Led by Ajay Devgn, it also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Johny Lever.
3. Dilwale
Where to watch: Netflix
Shetty painted the town ‘Gerua’ with his rom-com actioner, Dilwale. After years, the audience was finally able to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romance on the big screen, thanks to the ace filmmaker. The 2015 movie also features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi and Johny Lever.
4. Singham Again
Where to watch: Prime Video
Last year, Rohit Shetty brought together an impressive ensemble cast for his action thriller film, Singham Again. Along with Shetty, the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise is co-produced by Ajay Devgn. It features Devgn alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.
5. Simmba
Where to watch: Zee5
Simmba is a remake of the 2015 Telugu film, Temper. It features Ranveer Singh in the titular role with Ajay Devgn reprising his role of Singham in a cameo appearance. Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan also join the ace actors.
