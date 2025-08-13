Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 12 Episode Written Update: Tulsi learns about Viren's evil intentions towards Munni, will he be arrested?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 12 Episode Written Update: Noina playfully tells Tulsi and her kids that she has many secrets about Mihir and her friendship. Munni teaches Hrithik how to whistle. Angad and Hrithik perform at the sangeet ceremony. Mihir and Hemant join them. Ajay's sisters and Viren also perform. Ajay and Pari's romantic performance leaves Mihir emotional. While all dance, Noina and Mihir have a conversation and tease each other.

Noina praises Mihir for being fit despite having three kids. He credits Tulsi for taking care of his fitness and his family. Noina agrees with him. Mihir mentions how Tulsi is everyone's favorite and praises her for being the pillar of the family. They then join everyone in the dance.

Tulsi learns about Viren's bad intentions

Munni goes to the storeroom to get dry fruits. She sees Viren there and gets scared. Viren reminds her about the jewellery getting stolen and tells her how he felt bad when she was accused of committing the crime. While talking to Munni, Viren reveals how he knows about her parents working hard and asks her about her salary. Munni gets scared as Viren tries to misbehave. He tells her that he will give her Rs 15,000 every month just to meet him every week twice or thrice. She gets scared.

Tulsi arrives searching for her. She then opens the store room door and sees Viren and Munni in the same room. He clarifies to Tulsi that he wanted to apologise to her as his family accused Munni of stealing. Viren leaves. Munni is scared. Tulsi tries to console her, and Nandini arrives.

Munni, in a breaking voice, informs Tulsi that Viren knows everything about her family. Tulsi and Nandini understand Viren's bad intentions. Nandini calls the police station, and Tulsi calls the cops.

Everyone gathers for a family photo. The cops arrive to arrest Viren, and everyone is shocked. The police inform them that Tulsi Virani has called them. Tulsi arrives and questions Viren for locking the store room door, and asks him what he was doing with Munni. Viren explains how he wanted to apologise to Munni, and thus he had gone there.

Mihir and everyone call Munni. Munni arrives, and Viren asks her to tell the truth if she wants to save the wedding. Tulsi slams Viren for pressuring Munni. Nandini encourages Munni to speak the truth.

Viren lies, saying that he had offered help to Munni by offering her a job at his house. Ajay's family supports Viren. The police aggressively question Munni. Munni doesn't answer. The police state that they can't arrest Viren as Munni didn't accuse him of any wrongdoing. The police leave.

Ajay's mother loses her calm at Mihir for insulting Viren and their family. They decide to break Ajay and Pari's engagement. Viren tells Mihir that Tulsi tried to do his background check and informs him that even he also did Pari's background check. Viren tells everyone that Pari was in a relationship with Rannvijay. This leaves Ajay's family in shock. The episode ends here.

