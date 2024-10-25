OPINION: Why are children-centric shows like Son Pari, Shaktimaan, Shaka Laka Boom Boom Boom no longer made on Television?

It's time to dive into what we have been missing!

Growing up in the 90s was a magical experience, especially when it came to enjoying content on television! We were treated to engaging 90s TV shows like Son Pari, Shaktimaan, and Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which were the highlights of our childhood. So much so that I can hardly recall missing an episode of these shows. Enjoying these iconic gems with friends was always a fun rollercoaster of excitement.

Despite not being animated cartoons, these shows perfectly embodied the excitement that kids craved and were packed with magic and fantastical elements. Watching these shows we couldn't help but believe in fantasy. I remember kids wishing to have a real-life fairy like Son Pari in their lives and dreaming about having a superhero savior like Shaktimaan. Let's not forget Shaka Laka Boom Boom's magical pencil that could grant all our wishes. Who did not wish for that?

The characters felt so genuine that we weren't aware of the talented actors behind them. And the engaging tales and storylines in this show, which managed to hold our attention for years, were worth the watch!

But the nostalgia doesn't stop there! Other iconic hits like Hatim, Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, and Thodi Nazaakat kept us glued to our screens and had their own charm. Missing an episode of these shows felt like a crime; after all, what would we talk about during our breaks in school?

Back then, many shows did not release episodes every day like now. A few ones aired only once a week and that was more than enough. Each hour was packed with so much content it left a lasting impression far beyond what we see today. Those were truly the days when television actually catered to the needs of kids and made content even for their entertainment. Sadly, that era and those days aren't coming back, as such shows are nowhere to be found on television.

Ever wondered why kids are not considered a target audience for television show makers these days? In recent years, there has been a noticeable decline in the production of children-centric shows. While I think there might be many reasons that influence this decision, listing down a few that are truly an obstacle.

Rise in content:

Today's kids are spoiled for choice when it comes to online content! From captivating animated series to thrilling educational videos and international shows, the variety is endless. Like 90s kids, they don't like only a particular genre, actor or concept. Kids nowadays have an open mindset to accept evolving content and they do not easily connect with everything that they watch.

The variety in content allows them to explore different genres and themes that cater to their interests more effectively. Consequently, television channels have shifted their focus to attract adult viewers and thus content on that basis is made.

Availability:

Thanks to OTT platforms, young minds are now exposed to a wealth of global content like never before. High-quality animations, stunning graphics and relatable storytelling easily capture their attention. While kids have a busy schedule, these OTT platforms allow them to watch their favorite series/movies whenever they want—no more waiting for a weekly episode!

Technology at fingertips:

Technology has drastically transformed how children engage with content. The rise of smartphones and tablets means that children can access shows on-demand. Kids now enjoy games, apps, and interactive stories that allow them to engage actively rather than passively watching television shows.

Cultural shifts:

Cultural changes also shape the content being created. In the past, shows like Shaktimaan or Karishma Kaa Karishma were able to blend entertainment with moral lessons and taught the importance of good over evil.

However, today's audience craves richer narratives that explore a wider range of human experiences. There is now a greater emphasis on educational programming that promotes critical thinking and creativity, which may not be in line with the fantastical themes of earlier shows. Now, children have also become more practical and need facts and explanations for everything they watch online.

In conclusion, there are many factors that contribute to the decline of children-centric content. As someone who cherishes the authentic and unique shows of childhood, I yearn for a revival of child-focused content on television. It would not only enhance TV programming but also regain the attention of the audience who are currently affixed to OTT.

However, with this, it is also important to focus on this generation's psychological needs and wants that have been changing constantly. As we look ahead, I feel it's time to reignite that magical connection!

