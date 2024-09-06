Rubina Dilaik reflects on pregnancy with stunning poolside throwback photos; Fans are in awe

Television star Rubina Dilaik, who welcomed twins in November 2023, took to social media today to share throwback pictures from her pregnancy journey. The stunning pictures left everyone in awe as the actress flaunted her baby bump in a bikini. Netizens showered love and compliments in the comment section and wrote how she transformed herself within a couple of months.

In the series of captivating photos uploaded on September 6, Rubina Dilaik is seen flaunting her baby bump in a vibrant bikini while posing by the poolside. The actress paired the colorful ensemble with an unbuttoned white shirt, adding an effortlessly chic touch to the look. Rubina, who has always been candid about her personal milestones, captioned the nostalgic post with, "A Year Ago…… time “TRULY” flies."

Check out Rubina Dilaik's pictures here:

The pictures, exuding confidence and grace, left her fans in awe, with many flooding the comments section with admiration. One netizen commented, "Mother is mothering." Another wrote, "You are truly the diva!" "It's so amazing how our bodies can stretch and create a human. Women are powerful," wrote another.

The post serves as a sweet reminder of how quickly time passes, as it feels like just yesterday that Rubina and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, were sharing the joyous news of their pregnancy. The couple, who have been married since 2018, became parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa last November, and since then, Rubina has often shared glimpses of her life as a new mother.

Advertisement

The actress, who is best known for her roles in shows like Chhoti Bahu, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and as the winner of Bigg Boss 14, has always embraced every phase of her life with positivity. She has also made a comeback to work, as she recently announced that she signed up for a film along with Rajpal Yadav. Fans can't wait to see her back on the screen and balance motherhood and work.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik turns heads as she jets off for birthday celebration