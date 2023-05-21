Salman Khan as Bigg Boss OTT host to Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya’s pregnancy; Top TV news of the week

It was an interesting week as a lot happened with our favourite Telly actors and actresses. Fans of Bigg Boss would be excited to know that Salman Khan will be hosting the Bigg Boss OTT. On the other hand, one of the most adored couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going to be parents soon! They took to their social media to announce the exciting news to their fans. Read on to find more interesting events that happened in the last week.

Top TV news of the week

Salman to host Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pinkvilla exclusively reported last week that Salman Khan will be hosting the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT. The promo for this season was shot in Mumbai’s Film City studio a few days back. Divya Agarwal was the winner of the first season of OTT. Meanwhile, reportedly some of the celebrities approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 include Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Shivam Sharma and Rajeev Sen.

Aishwarya Sharma was injured at Kharon Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma who quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is actively sharing updates from the shoot. But recently, she took to social media and uploaded a picture where she is seen making a sad face and showing her left arm which was bruised badly. She got injured while shooting for stunts on sets.

Ektaa Kapoor makes it to the top 40 most influential women in International Film

Indian producer and director Ektaa Kapoor made it to the list of 40 most influential women in International Film. The popular entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter created a list of the 40 Most Influential Women in International Film to honour the women who are 'bringing stories to a global stage and nurturing new voices despite a disrupted film market.' The list contains women from different countries including Sweden, Nigeria, Germany, and France, among others.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar is on cloud nine with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim since they announced their pregnancy. The adored couple are making the most of this new phase before their little one arrives. Although Dipika has been away from the screens for a while now, the actress has hooked the audiences to her social media handles and vlogs. She shares every update regarding her personal and professional life with their fans. Fans too are often curious to know about Dipika's whereabouts and shower immense love on her. Recently, in her vlog, Dipika shared that she has been diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes.

Several netizens called out Dipika stating that she is faking her pregnancy. Recently, Shoaib reacted to the trolls and said that neither he nor Dipika does anything out of desperation just to be "seen," and in fact, he also shared that the paps call to enquire about their whereabouts but they don't give out information that is "unnecessary."

Advertisement

Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode expecting twins

Actors Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode announced that they are going to be parents soon. They are beaming with joy since they announced their pregnancy and are actively sharing their journey on social media. Pankhuri also shared the moment she got to know about her pregnancy and how she surprised hubby Gautam Rode.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wraps up

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani is going to wrap up soon. While talking to Etimes TV, Reem Shaikh who essayed the role of EIsha confirmed that the show is going to go off-air. She also shared that they knew from the beginning that it was a 52 episodes finite show.

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar to return with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, everyone's favourite Ram and Priya are all set to return to the screen with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The show will air on Sony TV from May 25, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Bigg Boss 7's Ajaz Khan gets bail

Ajaz Khan who was seen on Bigg Boss 7 fame was arrested in a drug case and was behind the bars. Last week, he was granted bail after being in prison for more than two years. For the uninformed, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Khan's home in 2021, where they retrieved drugs. He was then detained at the airport after arriving from Jaipur.

Monika Bhadoriya’s allegations against Asit Modi

It was Jennifer Mistry and her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi that made headlines last week. Now, Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri has accused the production house of treating the actors badly and mentally torturing them. She also alleged Asit Modi of not releasing her dues of three months.

Sapna Choudhary and Aman Gupta at Cannes 2023

This year, at Cannes 2023, several Indian celebrities turned heads with their stunning appearance. To everyone's excitement and surprise, Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary became the first regional reality show contestant to walk the red carpet at Cannes. In other news, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta became the first Indian entrepreneur to walk at Cannes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra lashes out at fake fans for spreading his breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash; Says THIS