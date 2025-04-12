Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more Banijay Asia shows canceled? Find out

Superstar Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi have long been fan favorites, eagerly awaited and loved by millions. But we have some disappointing news for all the fans. Banijay Asia, the producer behind these hit reality shows, has pulled out from their collaboration with Colors TV. The company had 50% of the total stakes. Now, with this move, shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more could be canceled.

Yes, you heard that right! Pinkvilla has learned that Banijay Asia, the producer behind Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and other popular reality shows, will no longer be producing these hit shows. We have the news that internal conflicts within Banijay Asia have led to Endemol’s decision to withdraw from Colors TV. This fallout reportedly began two months ago, and just two weeks before they withdrew from the shows. Now, amid this, most loved shows Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more could be canceled.

Earlier, a source told India Today that several celebrities had already been locked for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, while others were still in discussions at different stages. However, the production company decided to pull out at the last minute. The source said, “A few celebrities were already locked, and others were in discussion with the team at different stages. After the producers put out their decision to the channel (Colors), the locked celebrities' dates were also released.”

The portal also reported that stars like Orry, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Khushboo Patani (Disha Patani’s sister) and boxer Neeraj Goyat had already signed their contracts. The source also told them that they were gearing up to fly to an international location for the shoot next month. Reportedly, host Rohit Shetty is also disappointed with the heartbreaking turn.

Meanwhile, earlier, there were also reports that casting for Bigg Boss OTT 4 had also begun, with comedian Kunal Kamra being one of the names approached. Apoorva Mukhija and Dhanashree Verma were also reportedly in talks for the season. However, no official confirmation was made.

We dropped a message to Banijay's legal team, but there was no response until the time of publishing this article.

