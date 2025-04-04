Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar reveals his 'personal connection' with Manoj Kumar; recalls first interaction with him

Manoj Kumar (1937-2025) passed away today (April 4). The loss of this veteran actor is mourned by the entire film fraternity and beyond. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to renowned actor Rajesh Kumar. While talking to us, Rajesh shared some lesser-known facts about his connection with the veteran actor Manoj Kumar.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Rajesh Kumar revealed that Manoj Kumar was his college senior. He recalled his first interaction with the legendary actor and shared, "Manoj sir was my college senior, and that's how we got to interact with him. I remember my first interaction with him was when I came to Mumbai in 1999-2000."

Kumar continued, "There was a filmy party that was happening, and I got an opportunity to visit that place. The first table I saw was Manoj Kumar's sahab. I approached him and I told him, 'Sir, I'm very new to this industry. Do you have any piece of advice for me.'"

Rajesh shared that Manoj cited a quote from the holy book, Bhagavad Gita, in order to advise him. The actor said, "Manoj sir just quoted Geeta, 'Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana, ma karma phala hetur bhur ma te sangostvakarmanni' - which means - Keep on doing what work you have come here for, and the result will happen."

The Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale actor elaborated that he received the best advice from the late actor. Rajesh mentioned that he was unaware of Manoj Kumar being his college senior and learned about it when they were celebrating the centenary of their college.

Rajesh said, "In our college alumni association, when we met each other, that was the time when I sat down with him and had a very amazing talk. By then, he had seen my work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and he was appreciating my work." He recalled how Manoj Kumar praised him, and informed him how people look up to him. He shared having a 'soothing' conversation on the phone with the late actor.

Rajesh said, "An unsaid bond was there. The funniest thing was that he had visited our college in a wheelchair a couple of years back. He was sitting with our principal. My principal called me up and said, 'One of our super seniors wants to speak to you.' I was surprised that he was Manoj Kumar sahab."

When Rajesh started his farming business, the actor shared how Manoj Kumar called him and informed him about his land in Igatpuri. Manoj Kumar wanted him to take care of his land in Igatpuri. Rajesh revealed, "Unfortunately, Covid happened, so I couldn't visit his farmhouse. But we were in touch for those things."

Speaking about Manoj Kumar's demise, the actor expressed, "It feels like a very personal loss to me. Unfortunately, I'm not in Mumbai to see a final bye to him. But he lived his life king-sized. He did some of the wonderful cinema which shaped the country named Bharat, and that's how he was known as Bharat Kumar."

Rajesh Kumar said, "As the word Bharat signifies- It is made of Bhau, raag and taal. And all these three things were of Manoj Kumar's sahab. It stayed with him forever and it will be forever with the generations to come. Jai Hind to him. My condolences to his family and dher saara naman." As per reports, Manoj Kumar's final rites will take place on April 5, 2025.

On the professional front, Rajesh Kumar has worked in several films and TV shows such as Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Yeh Meri Family and more. His character, Rosesh Sarabhai, from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the most loved characters of Television.

