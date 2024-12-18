Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Kaveri and Manish's fight worsens problems between Armaan and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Abhir gets furious as Manish questions him for receiving a legal notice. Manish tells him that he is not serious about his career. Surekha and Swarna give Abhir a bouquet and a card that arrived for him and was given to him by a fan. Abhir tells Manish that his talent is loved by his fans, and he is getting love for it. Manish schools Abhir to use his talent. Abhir walks away.

Armaan breaks down as he tries to convince Abhira not to part ways with him. He questions Abhira about whether she sent him the divorce papers. Abhira denies sending them. Armaan gets happy after learning that Abhira has not sent the papers. Armaan and Abhira discuss how their journey has been full of problems, but their love conquered everything.

Abhira then tells Armaan that now she knows her baby is dead, and that is the reason they are separating. Kaveri remembers how Manish insulted their family. The media questions Kaveri about Abhira and their family problems. However, Poddar and Goenka deny having any problems with each other. Armaan cries as he tries to convince Abhira. Abhira forgives him, and he gets happy.

Armaan promises Abhira that he will never repeat his mistakes. Abhira remembers what happened with her baby. She tells Armaan that she can never forgive his mistake, and thus, she can't give him a second chance in her life. At the award, Kaveri's nameplate was missing. When she calls for the nameplate, the staff gives it to Manish.

Advertisement

Sanjay takes the nameplate from Manish to give it to Kaveri, and when everyone is distracted, he purposely stamps on Kaveri's nameplate to create a rift between Kaveri and Manish. Sanjay lies to Kaveri that Manish stamped on her nameplate.

Abhira questions Armaan for lying to her. She expresses her regret for keeping Daksh away from Ruhi. Abhira slams him for lying and mentions that she is now scared to live with him as she can never trust him. Sanjay thinks that there's no chance of Abhira returning to the Poddar family. As Kaveri is about to felicitate Manish, she hands her footwear in his hand instead of the award and shocks everyone.

Kaveri declares that Manish doesn't deserve the award. Manish then slams Kaveri. While they argue, Sanjay calls Armaan to inform him about their fight. Armaan and Abhira rush to the event. Kaveri slams Manish for doing wrong with Ruhi and Abhir's mothers. The staff asks Manish and Kaveri to calm down and offers them juice. Manish accidentally spills the juice on Kaveri.

Advertisement

This leaves both in anger, and they get into an intense argument. Kaveri taunts Manish as Abhira cannot be a mother. Abhira hears this and gets upset with Kaveri. Kaveri blames Abhira for kidnapping Daksh. She then taunts Abhira for not being a mother. Abhira gets upset as Armaan doesn't take a stand for her. Armaan supports Kaveri and asks Abhira not to disrespect Kaveri.

Manish gets upset and asks Abhira not to argue with Poddars as they are not good. Armaan taunts Manish for disowning his own kids. Armaan and Manish get into an argument. Manish accidentally stumbles and falls because of Armaan. As Armaan tries to help Manish, Abhira loses calm and lashes out at Armaan for his mistakes.

She schools Armaan for not disrespecting her and her family and walks away with Manish. Armaan tries to follow her, but Kaveri stops him. The episode ends.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 16: Poddars react to Armaan and Abhira’s divorce