Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 16: Poddars react to Armaan and Abhira’s divorce

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 16: Today’s episode begins with Ruhi recalling Abhira’s words when she parted with Daksh. Rohit comes and hugs her. He tells her a small injury could take away Armaan’s life, and he was devastated to think he would be separated from his brother forever. Ruhi thinks about when Abhira saved Daksh from falling.

She tells Rohit Daksh could have suffered an injury because of Ruhi’s carelessness. She feels guilty and says she will never forgive herself.

Abhir and Manish argue over Ruhi and Abhira. Abhira comes and ties Abhir’s shoelaces. He thinks about Abhimanyu. Manish asks Abhira where she is going. She says she is going to meet her clients.

She tells Manish she didn’t need rest when all she did was wrong as she tried to take away someone else’s child. She asks Manish to remind her about her daily deeds so she can move on one day. Manish says he cannot see her crying. Abhir reminds her about everything.

Abhira receives the paper and asks Manish about what’s in the parcel. Manish says it’s for his work.

Armaan tells Vidya and Kaveri that Abhira was there at the hospital. They try to tell him that it was his mistake. Determined, Armaan says he is going out to meet Abhira.

Advertisement

Swarna and Surekha are shocked to see the divorce paper. They suggest Armaan and Abhira should decide what they want for themselves. Manish says it’s for their best that they get divorced. Abhir agrees.

At court, Armaan approaches Abhira and tells her they need to talk. A lawyer taunts Abhira for kidnapping a child. Armaan teaches him a lesson.

Rohit receives Armaan’s divorce papers. The Poddars get angry and shocked seeing it. Rohit and Madhav ask them to think rationally and not lose their calm. Kaveri gets angry and leaves.

Armaan stops Abhira by coming in front of her car. He pleads with her to come back and says he loves her. Abhira replies that she trusted him blindly, and that’s why she ended up getting hurt. Abhira drives the car, and Vidya comes in front of it. She gets out of the car and asks her if she is okay. Vidya says Abhira is divorcing Armaan, so she is not okay. She reminds her of their promises. Armaan is shocked to hear about the divorce. He asks Abhira if someone else has sent the papers.

Advertisement

Abhira gets inside the car and thinks about why Manish did this. She talks to him at home. He tells her that she can forgive Armaan as his wife, but as BSP’s mother, she can never forgive him. Armaan calls Abhira. She doesn’t receive it. Manish says she is hurt, and that is why she is avoiding Armaan. Abhir agrees with Manish.

Kaveri tells Armaan that Abhira doesn’t even want to talk to Armaan about it. She is a bad wife and tells Armaan to decide what he wants. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 13: Abhira leaves Armaan; Will Rohit tell the truth about Daksh?