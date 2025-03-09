Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 9: Armaan is disappointed after facing rejections; Abhira surprises him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 9: Armaan goes for a job offer but gets upset after he learns that the internship is not paid. Charu patiently watches Kiara and Abhir's post-wedding rituals. During the ritual, when Charu is asked to feed paan to Abhir, she forcefully pushes paan into Abhir's mouth. Charu walks away in sorrow, thinking about how Abhir quickly got married to Kiara in her absence.

Abhira informs her neighbors about her tuition classes. She then saves the kids from an accident, and the parents agree to send them to Abhira's tuition classes. Armaan is disappointed as he faces rejection in many places. Abhira calls Armaan, but his calls remain unanswered.

Armaan feels self-doubt as he doesn't get a job because he is not a Poddar family member anymore. As Charu is crying, Abhir enters her room and taunts her for running away from the wedding and crying now.

Charu and Abhir argue over the latter's marriage with Kiara. Kiara sees their interaction and gets upset. Abhira waits for Armaan, and he arrives home. Abhira informs him about her tuition classes. Armaan expresses his worry while talking to Abhira. He tells her how he has faced rejections at many places. Abhira explains to him that he is trying to start from scratch, and thus, he will take time to find a job.

When Armaan arranges wooden planks, Abhira asks him where he managed to get the money to get the planks. Armaan tells her that he arranged to get them somehow. Abhira again questions him about where he got the money as he had only Rs 400. She questions whether he was starving the whole day. He lies to her, but Abhira scolds him for lying.

Armaan tries to make the bed, but Abhira explains how he needs to be calm and not be upset with failure. Armaan refuses to listen to her and also refuses to eat. Abhir discusses with Kiara how he is again hurt seeing Charu return. He tells Kiara that he doesn't love her, but Kiara assures him that he will fall in love with her one day.

Abhira surprises Armaan by stepping out for a cycle ride. Abhira's footwear gets damaged, and she tries to repair it with a rope. They then go for a ride. Manisha informs Vidya that Kiara is not aware of Abhira and Armaan's whereabouts. Vidya asks Manisha whether she called Armaan, but the latter refuses and taunts Vidya for not caring about Armaan. Vidya taunts Manisha for not calling Armaan. Manisha lashes out at Vidya for calling her "selfish" and blames Armaan for the situation.

Manisha states that Armaan will be happy only if he is away from the Poddar family. Poddar's family worries about the unfinished duties of the house. Everyone complains about their problems. Kaveri taunts Rohit for not solving everyone's problems. Rohit then tells Kaveri and Vidya that Armaan is the solution to everyone's problems. Abhira sees Armaan making a list of the unfinished duties of the Poddar house. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.