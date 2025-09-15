Bigg Boss 19, September 15, Episode Highlights: Ugly fight between Amaal Malik and Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj spar

Bigg Boss 19, September 15 Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Tanya Mittal telling Nehal Chudasama about the kitchen in her home. After a while, Amaal Malik assigns the duty of lunch to Nehal. She mentions that it'll be difficult for her as she is strict about her workout schedule, but the Captain asks her to adjust. The entire issue escalates when they get into an argument, and Amaal turns strict towards her.

Kunickaa Sadanand's heated argument with Amaal Malik

Later, in the episode, Awez Darbar and Pranit More are seen talking to Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama, and offer to join their group. While the former denies, the latter says that she has no problem, but a few individuals in the group are already against her.

Further, at one instance, Kunickaa Sadanand narrates the incident about how Ashnoor Kaur asked her whether she was sleeping with her from now on. The veteran actress explains that she said no, to which the Patiala Babes actress had replied that she had a problem sharing a bed with Nehal because of her smoking habit.

During late night, Neelam Giri is seen picking out rotten vegetables. Meanwhile, Kunickaa asks Ashnoor to help Neelam, but she walks away, saying she has some stuff to arrange. When Kunickaa repeatedly mentions that no one came to help Neelam, Amaal loses his cool. He warns the Fugly actor that she won't enter the kitchen unless any duty is assigned to her.

Both shout at each other, and their verbal spat turns worse after Amaal says that everyone will inform him about everything.

Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj almost get into a physical fight

On the other hand, Shehbaz confronts Abhishek for attacking Kunickaa for being in the kitchen. He calls him out for asking her to make halwa, but then questioning her for taking the kitchen duties into her hands. Both clash and other housemates come to separate them to avoid the spat from turning worse.

The next day, Nehal informs that lunch will be delayed as she will start preparing it after the workout. To this, Amaal and a few other housemates disagree while Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar say they have no problem.

As the discussion continues, Pranit comments that he has no issues with either of the choices. This statement leads to an argument with Amaal. Lastly, Nehal expresses anger at Amaal as he calls her 'kaamchor.' After the former cries, Farhana advocates for Nehal in front of Amaal. The episode ends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Ashnoor Kaur gives advice to Abhishek Bajaj, ‘Help those who want to be helped…’

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Ashnoor Kaur gives advice to Abhishek Bajaj, ‘Help those who want to be helped…’