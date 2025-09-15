Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Ashnoor Kaur gives advice to Abhishek Bajaj, ‘Help those who want to be helped…’

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is heating up with each episode that progresses. Following the recent events in the house, including the double eviction, a new promo has presented Ashnoor Kaur comforting Abhishek Bajaj with a dose of advice.

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhshek Bajaj’s new promo

Speaking with each other in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Ashnoor Kaur was spotted beside Abhishek, who was sitting quietly.

As the conversation began, Kaur said, “Help those who want to be helped, koi naya hain toh humara tekha nahi hain ko usko care karein, uspe concern ho, ya usse sahi rah dikaye. (Even if someone is new, it isn’t our responsibility to take care of others, be concerned about them, or show them the right path.)”

“Mridul ne diya hain na, aakar clarify kiya lekin uska toh wahi point tha ke, ‘mujhe mat batao’. Kyu batana…karein jo karna chatha hain karein. Unke actions…unke consequences. (Didn’t Mridul come and clarify about his point, but then also he was like, ‘Don’t tell me this.’ Now, why should we tell him, let them do anything they want, their actions… their consequences?”) She added.

Ashnoor went on saying, “You have to understand the consequences. Everyone here is like this only.” As she spoke to Abhishek about speaking with others, he responded that he doesn’t even generally engage in conversations.

Then, Kaur replies, “I know you don’t engage in such conversations because you have a good heart. Par kisi ke paas jaate bhi hona, especially when that person is surrounded by other people, they’ll be like ‘mere paas aaya hain.’ Kyu moka dena hain, kyu jaana hain kisi ke paas? (If you do go to someone, especially when that person is surrounded by other people, they will be like ‘he’s come to me,’ why give them that chance? Why go to someone like that?)”

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is the latest season of the popular reality TV show, once again hosted by Salman Khan. The program is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar and airs on Color TV at 10:30 PM.

