Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Who stole food from kitchen? Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna check contestants’ bags
Bigg Boss 19's new promo has brough new confusion in the house where the food items from the kitchen go missing . Who is behind it? find out in the promo.
A big mystery has unravelled in the Bigg Boss 19 house this time, which will leave you stunned. The new promo begins with Kunickaa Sadanand entering the kitchen and realising that several grocery items from the kitchen are missing. This puts every contestant in a state of confusion, and what follows is a thorough checking of all bags and every corner of the house.