What happened to Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain? Bigg Boss star ends up in hospital again

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved couples of the small screen. These two often make hit headlines for their onscreen love. But this time, a video of Vicky Jain, hospitalised, is going viral. A video of him on a hospital bed with the actress on his side is leaving everyone concerned about his health.

Vicky Jain hospitalized

On Friday night, taking to his Instagram stories, former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel shared a video straight from the hospital. In the video, we can see Vicky Jain lying on a hospital bed with his right hand plastered and left hand injected with syringes. Ankita Lokhande stood beside him and was there to support him throughout. In the clip, Samarth asked Vicky to get well soon. The exact reason for his hospitalisation is still not known.

The video saw all three Bigg Boss 17 contestants in a light mood. Samarth can be heard saying, “Bye Vicky bhai, bye,” to which Vicky quickly responded, “Bye mat bol yaar.” Samarth then reassured him by saying, “I mean, I’ll meet you in 2 hours.” The laughter and teasing in the video brought relief to fans who are concerned about the businessman’s health.

These three were in the Bigg Boss 17 house and formed a good bond. Later, they were also a part of Laughter Chefs season 2, which concluded recently.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Vicky has been hospitalised. Last year, in May 2024, as well, Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to share news about her husband’s illness. She dropped a series of pictures in which the actress and her businessman-husband were seen lying on a hospital bed. In one of the photos, the couple was seen engrossed in their respective phones. In the caption of her post, Ankita wrote, “Together in sickness & in health, literally."Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

