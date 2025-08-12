11 then vs now pics of Sara Ali Khan: Transformation from a little poser to journey of being an actor

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 30th birthday today, August 12, 2025. On the occasion, birthday wishes from her family members have been pouring in. After a sweet birthday-special post from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the 30-year-old actress received a beautiful wish from her aunt Saba Ali Khan, and the post is a treat for her fans.

Saba Ali Khan calls niece Sara Ali Khan a 'little poser' in her birthday special post

"My little poser turns out a star was born. I've watched the mischief munchkin become a warm, loyal, kind, talented, and hardworking stunning woman. I proudly call my niece. The Leo in you can frustrate me sometimes, but deep down, the overprotective sister, beautiful daughter, also resides a caring friend I’ve had the privilege to know. And I look at you with wonder, forgetting I’m actually the older aunt (sic)!" Saba wrote in her post.

"Love you, Always n forever. Happiiiiiieeestttt Birthday Sara bia (sic)! she added in her birthday special post for Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan's THEN vs NOW pictures from Saba Ali Khan's collection

1. A young Sara Ali Khan, with her hair flowing, is on the left. The right photo captures a beautiful moment between the adult actress and her aunt, Saba Ali Khan, as Sara cradles her niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

2. On the left, Sara Ali Khan is pictured in a close-up shot as she looks downwards. On the right, Sara is posing with her aunt, Saba, in a formal indoor setting.

3. The left side of this collage is a childhood memory from Sara Ali Khan's birthday. She is blowing out candles while looking at her cake. Sara looks super cute in a pink dress. The right side shows a recent picture of Sara posing along with her father, Saif Ali Khan, and aunt, Saba.

4. The left side features a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan with her sunglasses placed on her head. She is holding her baby brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The right side is a more recent photo of Sara with her aunt Saba at what appears to be a public event.

5. The left side shows Sara Ali Khan in a throwback picture with aunt Saba and brother Ibrahim. Both the siblings look cute as kids. The right side shows the Simmba actress oozing style with her sunglasses on. She is posing with her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

6. This throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan was clicked before her weight loss journey. Sara is wearing spectacles while posing with her grandma Sharmila Tagore, and aunt Saba Ali Khan.

Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan.

