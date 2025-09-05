Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur gets into heated fight with Nehal Chudasama in preview for Sept 5 episode, 'Do not cross boundaries...'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 is set to bring major drama as contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal Chudasama get into a heated argument. The new promo shared by Colors TV shows the two locking horns in a war of words, with Ashnoor warning Nehal not to cross her boundaries.

Ashnoor vs Nehal: Heated words exchanged

In the preview, Ashnoor Kaur is seen confronting Nehal Chudasama by saying, “Jaise aapne bola I didn’t like that honestly.” Responding to her, Nehal said, “I was making it personal to you to give an example.”

Ashnoor quickly reacted, “You don’t need to make anything personal.” However, Nehal defended herself, saying, “It’s been two hours. Not once you said anything. Which is why I had to make it personal.”

The conversation soon turned into a fight. Ashnoor shouted, “You cannot attack me on this!” to which Nehal raised her voice and said, “Agar ye aapke saath hota hoga toh aap kya karoge!” Ashnoor firmly replied, “You do not cross your boundaries with me!”

The preview indicates that Ashnoor stood her ground in the fight and gave a strong warning to Nehal, making it clear that she won’t allow anyone to target her personally.

What happened between Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeeshan Qadri?

The drama didn’t stop with Ashnoor and Nehal. The September 5 episode promo also showed another fight breaking out between Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeeshan Qadri. Their disagreement escalated so much that Kunickaa was seen breaking down and crying uncontrollably after the argument.

This double dose of clashes hints that the September 5 episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be full of intense moments, with emotions running high inside the house.

Here’s what to expect in Bigg Boss 19 episode on September 5

The promo makes it clear that tensions are rising among contestants. On one side, Nehal Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur’s fight showed both standing firm on their opinions. On the other, Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeeshan Qadri’s clash brought another emotional moment.

Fans of the show can expect a mix of confrontations and emotional breakdowns in the upcoming episode. The way Ashnoor took a stand against Nehal has already caught attention, and it will be interesting to see how the housemates react to these fights once the full episode airs.

