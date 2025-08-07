Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Saurabh Shukla shouts ‘Don't Judge Me’ in first promo of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer

Jolly LLB 3 is among the most-awaited Hindi movies of 2025. The third installment brings back both Jolly 1 and Jolly 2, played by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, against each other in the courtroom comedy. The Subhash Kapoor directorial is all set to hit the cinemas next month, and the first promo has been officially released.

In the shared promo, Saurabh Shukla, who played the iconic role of Jury in the first two installments, can be seen complaining about the two mischievous Jollys coming to disturb his mental stability. He ended the video by yelling and screaming that, "Main pagal ho raha hun, I'll lose it and I’ll lose it completely. Don't Judge me for that.”

The video ends with the Jolly LLB 3 teaser release date, which is August 12. While dropping the creative and humorous promo, Star Studios captioned it as, “Iss baar do do Jolly ek saath! Court main hoga chaos #JollyLLB3 #DontJudgeMe".

Akshay Kumar re-shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Janaab jitni baar aap gussa hote hain na, utni baar humko lagta hai ki case jeetne ke chances badh gaye hain! Waise aapko Jolly Mishra ka saadar pranaam #JollyLLB3." Arshad Warsi also re-shared the clip and wrote, "Aap hume bhule nahi janaab...Dil khush ho gaya! Judges like you are blushing (laughing emoji) #JollyLLB3."

Jolly LLB 3 release date and star cast

For the unversed, the Jolly LLB 3 is all set to blaze the big screens on September 18, 2025. Besides Akshay and Arshad, the movie also marks the return of Huma Querishi and Amrita Rao, who will be seen playing the female leads of the respective actors. Gajraj Rao is also part of the stellar cast, who reacted to the promo video with three laughing emoticons.

