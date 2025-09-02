Kriti Sanon slams male dominance in film industry: ‘They get a better car or better room’

Kriti Sanon is one of the leading ladies in the film industry and has been ruling the screens and fans’ hearts since 2014. After being in the fraternity for more than a decade, Sanon has called out the ongoing male dominance. In an interview with NDTV, the actress discussed how her upbringing influenced her views on equality. The movie star’s parents are both working professionals and have taught both of their daughters to be equal in responsibilities.

While Sanon and her sister had been raised in an equal household, it was quite different for them when they stepped into the film industry.

Kriti Sanon opens up on male dominance in the film industry

While speaking to the media portal, Sanon shared, "My mom grew up in a time when boys were allowed a lot of things that girls were not. Girls were supposed to stay at home, cook, and follow rules. She wanted to learn swimming or dancing, but couldn't. The only thing she fought for was studying, and she became a professor."

The actress further revealed, "Her first thought for me was, 'Do whatever you want to. Whatever you dream of, go for it.' That came from her.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the privileges that the male actors have in the industry, the actress claimed that it is the little things she observed, such as a bigger room or a bigger car than the heroines.

The Mimi actress claimed, "It hasn't happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room... It's not about the car but about not making me feel smaller because I'm a woman. Just make it equal.”

She added, "Sometimes even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I've had to tell them not to do that. The mindset needs to change."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will appear opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein.

