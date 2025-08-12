Kunal Kemmu wins first SWA award for Madgaon Express: 'This one will always be cherished'

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu has marked a new milestone in his career at the 6th edition of the prestigious Screenwriters Association Awards (SWA Awards 2025), clinching the Best Dialogue (Film) trophy for his debut directorial Madgaon Express. Known as one of the most respected accolades in Indian cinema, the SWA Awards stand out for being chosen by screenwriters themselves, making Kemmu’s achievement a heartfelt nod from his peers.

The victory is even more significant as Kunal Kemmu secured nominations in all three writing categories this year. Sharing his joy on social media, he wrote: "So honoured and humbled to be nominated as a writer in all the three categories and to win for best dialogue for #MadgaonExpress. At an award that is by the screenwriters for the screenwriters, this means so much to me. Thank you @swaindiaorg for the honour - this one will always be cherished and always be special."

Madgaon Express, a quirky buddy comedy featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, tells the tale of three childhood friends whose dream holiday takes a hilariously unpredictable turn. Kemmu’s crisp and humorous dialogues, combined with well-timed situational comedy, have earned wide critical appreciation.

With this recognition, Kemmu not only strengthens his standing as an actor but also cements his place among Bollywood’s promising new-age storytellers. Fans and critics alike are now keen to see the next creative chapter in the multi-talented star’s journey.

