Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha planning first baby soon? Politician says, 'Denge good news...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is currently on, with new episodes releasing every Saturday. Tonight’s episode featured the popular celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The episode began with Raghav appearing on stage barefoot, while Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda teased him by calling him "Jiju." As the fun continued, Raghav humorously hinted at baby planning, stating that there would be "good news" soon.

Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha planning first baby soon?

During the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma revealed a family secret about how his own mother jumped straight to grandchild mode the moment his wife walked in. He recalled that his wife Ginni Chatrath taunted him for his mother’s comment. Kapil then asked Raghav and Parineeti if they had faced a similar situation.

Raghav Chadha responded immediately, saying, "Denge aapko, denge good news jaldi denge" (We will give you good news soon). Parineeti looked surprised at his words. He added, "Denge at some point" (We will give it at some point).

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra recall their first date

Parineeti Chopra shared that her brothers were fans of Raghav and already knew him. She mentioned that she met him at an event in London and greeted him. Raghav then instantly asked her out on a date for the next morning. Parineeti revealed that their first date was with 15 people, including their teams and event organizers. She confessed that during their first meeting, she felt like marrying Raghav.

Raghav, on the other hand, admitted it was love at first sight for him. He disclosed that Parineeti checked his age, marital status, and the duties of a member of parliament on Google after their breakfast date was over. Parineeti added that the most crucial question she checked on Google was Raghav's height, as she wanted a partner taller than herself.

After 3-4 months of dating, Parineeti got engaged to Raghav, and they soon tied the knot.

When asked about the first 'rasoi' (meal) after her wedding, Parineeti confessed not knowing how to cook and shared that she took her mother-in-law's help to make it. In the same episode, Parineeti and Raghav also discussed their poles apart professions with Kapil

The Great Indian Kapil Show new episodes go live every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

