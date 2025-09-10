Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share first pic as they introduce newborn baby boy to the world, celebs shower love

Tollywood’s beloved couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, 2025. The actor shared the happy news with fans through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Varun posted a picture where Lavanya is seen holding the baby while he kisses her forehead. Along with the photo, he wrote: “Our little man. 10.09.2025.” The post immediately went viral, with fans, celebrities, and friends flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Baby boy arrives through normal delivery

According to sources close to the family, both Lavanya and the newborn are healthy. The baby was born through a normal delivery, and the couple is currently surrounded by their loved ones. Fans have expressed happiness over the news, calling it one of the most joyful moments for the Tollywood fraternity.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in November 2023 in a destination wedding. The couple first met during the shoot of Mister and gradually fell in love. However, they kept their relationship private for years before making it official. In May 2025, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Here’s how celebrities and fans reacted

As soon as Varun shared the first picture with his wife and newborn son, social media was filled with love and wishes. Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry extended their congratulations to the couple, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Congratulations. sooooo happpy." Bollywood actress Rakul Preet also congratulated them writing, "Congratulations guys so happy for you both."

What’s next for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi?

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen next in a horror-comedy entertainer directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film is currently one of the most awaited projects from the actor. Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi is preparing for the release of Tunnel, which is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday.

With their personal and professional lives both moving forward, fans are excited to see the couple step into parenthood while continuing their film careers.

