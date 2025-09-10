The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10: Release Time, Date, and How to Watch in India on Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is moving closer to its emotional conclusion, and fans are now looking forward to Episode 10. The series, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, has continued to attract global audiences with its mix of love, heartbreak, and coming-of-age themes. Episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres today, September 10, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 10 release details

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned in July 2025 with its third and final season. This season follows Belly after completing her junior year of college as she looks forward to a calm summer with Jeremiah. However, Conrad’s return brings back unresolved emotions and old conflicts, leaving Belly in a difficult position.

The new episode will continue exploring these dynamics while highlighting Belly’s choices that could shape her future. With only two episodes left, fans are eager to see how the story progresses before the series finale. Episode 11, the final chapter, will release on September 17, 2025.

Here’s when and where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 episode 10 in India

Episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be available for streaming in India today, September 10, at 12:30 PM IST on Prime Video. The show follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Season 3 consists of 11 episodes in total.

Fans can catch up with previous episodes on Prime Video before watching the latest release. The streaming platform has exclusive rights to the series, making it the only place where viewers in India can watch new episodes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Belly, whose performance anchors the emotional journey of the series. She is joined by Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah and Christopher Briney as Conrad, continuing the love triangle that has been central to the story. The supporting cast includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Sean Kaufman, who bring depth to the family and friendship dynamics.

