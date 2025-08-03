Weekly Newswrap, (July 28 to August 3): From Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award to Tom Holland’s acting break

From Shah Rukh Khan winning the National Award to Tom Holland’s hint towards acting break, here’s presenting all the major highlights of the week (July 28 to August 3).

Top headlines of the week (July 28 to August 3)

Shah Rukh Khan won National Award as Best Actor for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award in a span of 33 years. The actor bagged the Best Actor title for Atlee-directed movie Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan shared his award with Vikrant Massey who won the Best Actor title for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

Tiger Shroff teams up with Murad Khetani and South director Sachin Ravi for high-concept action film

Tiger Shroff signed a big-budget high-concept action movie with Murad Khetani. The untitled movie will be helmed by Avane Srimannaryana director, Sachin Ravi. It is planned to go on the floors in October 2025.

Sunny Deol signs new action film with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sunny Deol has signed a big action thriller with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji. It is expected to go on the floors in December 2025.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 premiere date revealed, first promo out

Salman Khan is back as the host of the Bigg Boss Season 19. The Superstar dropped the first promo of the reality TV show. Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere from August 24, 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha outpaced Spiderman, emerges highest-grossing animated film at Indian box office

Mahavatar Narsimha surpassed the lifetime earnings of Spiderman, becoming the highest grossing Animated movie at the Indian box office. The 10-day cume of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 58 crore net in India.

Is Tom Holland taking a break after Spider Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey? Actor breaks silence

In a recent conversation with a magazine, Tom Holland hinted about taking a break from acting in 2027. “What I’ve learnt is that it’s important to set boundaries, to be mindful about overworking,” he said. “I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We’ll see.”

