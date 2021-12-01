5 fan theories about Money Heist Season 5's Volume 2 that may come true

Money Heist is all set to premiere the final volume of its last season. The series became a massive phenomenon globally and it's certainly going to become difficult for fans to say goodbye to the beloved characters of the show. After the first part of Season 5 released in September, it gave us several shocking moments out of which, one undoubtedly is also the death of Tokyo (Ursula Corbero). With Money Heist returning for its final five episodes soon, fan theories are floating around regarding the much-anticipated ending of the show.

While many believe that Ursula Corbero's Tokyo may be returning for the final season despite her teased death. There are also speculations about Berlin's (Pedro Alonso) return which could certainly turn out to become a massive surprise if it turns true. Many fans have considered the finale episode's title 'A Family Tradition' as a hint about Berlin's return.

Ahead of the release of Volume 2, here's a look at some believable fan theories about the show that are being speculated by netizens.

Rafael joining the heist

After flashbacks introduced us to Berlin's son Rafael in the series, it has been believed that he will play a crucial role in the second part. Considering The Professor's gang is in trouble inside the bank with the army surrounding them, it looks like it will be Rafael who will come to their rescue.

The heist's success

Will The Professor be able to pull off the greatest heist in history has certainly been one of the biggest questions on everyone's minds. With Colonel Tamayo sending his forces into the bank, it seems that despite the loss of Tokyo, the gang may find a way to escape the Bank of Spain with the help of Berlin's son.

Alicia Sierra's double-crossing

While many have theorised that Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) may join The Professor's team after Colonel Tamayo put all the blame on her and fired her from the investigation, there's still a chance that Alicia may pretend to be on The Professor's team but later hand him over to the police and redeem herself.

Who takes on as the narrator?

With Tokyo's character who has been the narrator on the show being killed off, there have been multiple speculations about who will continue to narrate the story. Netizens believe that The Professor will take charge now and continue to tell the tale ahead.

Surprise returns

Several speculations suggest the survival of Berlin and many believe that the makers will be bringing him back in the most shocking moment of the series finale. It was previously teased that a character who was presumed dead may come back and it will be interesting to see if it's Tokyo or Berlin.

Which fan theory do you believe will come true? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 Precap: All you need to know about The Professor's biggest heist ahead of Volume 2