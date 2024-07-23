7 K-drama male characters who are fools for their lovers: Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner, Kim Soo Hyun in My Love from the Star, and more

When it comes to K-dramas, there's nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing a male character who is head over heels in love with his girlfriend. These guys go above and beyond, proving they are the ultimate simps for the women they adore. From grand gestures to the smallest acts of kindness, their love is genuine, deep, and oh-so-sweet.

Let’s talk about the top 7 K-drama male characters who epitomize what it means to be a devoted boyfriend. Get ready to swoon over these charming and endearing characters as they set the bar high for romantic gestures.

Whether you're a K-drama fan or just starting, these simps will surely remind you of the magic of true love. Let's meet the men who redefine what it means to be utterly and completely in love!

1. Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner

In the romantic comedy Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok plays Ryu Sun Jae, a famous K-pop idol. He is deeply devoted to his biggest fan, Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, who travels back in time to change his sad fate.

Sun Jae's constant support and love for Im Sol make a sweet and touching love story that wins over viewers' hearts. His simp-like behavior, always being there for Im Sol and adoring her, adds a charming and heartfelt touch to the story, making it a must-watch for all romantic comedy lovers.

Advertisement

2. Son Suk Ku in My Liberation Notes

In the heartwarming drama My Liberation Notes, Son Suk Ku plays Mr. Gu, who lives with three siblings in the countryside. His quiet but strong dedication to Yeom Mi Jeong (played by Kim Ji Won) showcases the classic simp-like behavior of K-drama male leads.

Mr. Gu's love and support for Mi Jeong make their love story truly beautiful. As their relationship blossoms, it impresses the viewers with its genuine warmth and simplicity. This touching tale of love and devotion is sure to resonate with anyone who loves heartfelt dramas.

3. Joon Hyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Joon Hyung, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, is a lovable male lead who openly shows his feelings. From the start, his strong affection for Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is clear. He adores her passionately, even with her athletic build and tomboyish ways.

Joon Hyung supports Bok Joo’s weightlifting dreams and always shows her sweet gestures of love. His feelings are straightforward, with no mixed signals. Like a true simp, he wears his heart on his sleeve, making viewers cheer for their romance. Their love story is genuine and full of warmth.

Advertisement

4. Ko Dong Man in Fight for My Way

Park Seo Joon plays Dong Man, a once-famous taekwondo star who now throws punches in underground MMA fights. Life threw him some tough curves, but his loyalty to his childhood bestie, Kim Ji Won's Choi Ae Ra, is rock solid.

Dong Man's love is pure and honest, like a simp who wears his feelings on his sleeve. You gotta love a guy who puts his heart out there like that!

5. Ryan Gold in Her Private Life

Ryan Gold, played by Kim Jae-wook, is a talented but reserved artist. His life changes when he gets Stendhal syndrome, which stops him from painting and forces him to retire.

Despite his aloofness, Ryan has a warm heart. He became the Art Director at the Cheum Museum of Art and revealed his birth name was Yoon-jae. Ryan’s dedication and respect for her make him a true simp for his girlfriend, creating a sweet, heartfelt love story that warms viewers' hearts.

Advertisement

6. Lee Young Joon from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

While everyone thinks he’s a raging narcissist, including Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is actually one of the sweetest men in the drama world.

When Mi So wants to quit being his secretary after several years, Young Joon is heartbroken and will do anything to keep her.

With over-the-top proposals and desperate pleas, he tries to convince her to stay. Even when he oversteps, he’s quick to own up to his mistakes and fix them. Young Joon’s genuine efforts and love for Mi So show he’s truly a simp for his girlfriend.

7. Do Min Joo in My Love From the Star

Do Min Joo, played by the swoon-worthy Kim Soo Hyun, might be a superpowered alien dude who crash-landed in Korea centuries ago, but he's a total softie for Seo Yi Hwa/ Cheon Song Yi. Saving her from a fall was just the beginning!

This alien with a model face falls head-over-heels, defying time and even his own doubts. Their love story is a rollercoaster of fame, fate, and pure devotion. Talk about a major simp alert!

These are just a few characters who show us how madly they are in love with their girlfriends, but there are many more like them in the K-drama world who set high standards for K-drama fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Lovely Runner to My Liberation Notes; 5 K-dramas where male leads are total 'simps' for female protagonists