TXT’s Soobin claims being punished over dancing mistakes during BIGHIT MUSIC trainee days, ‘Get in big trouble…’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin is not one to hold back, and it seems that his recent revelation has been eye-opening for a lot of fans. During a 5-and-a-half-hour Weverse livestream, which saw him play and enjoy over 130 K-pop songs, the group’s leader recalled his training days when subpar dancing would result in punishment from their agency’s end. Much to the surprise of the viewers, he revealed that physical discipline was common during his initial days as a trainee in the company. However, he reassured them that such practices have since come to an end.

TXT member reveals harsh truths of K-pop trainee life

In Soobin’s livestream, the singer spoke about being scared while working on certain songs during their early days in the agency. Back then, it was known as Big Hit Entertainment, the one that birthed the musical giants BTS. Recalling how initially bad dancers, he and the younger member Taehyun would get ‘hit’ over bad performance on SEVENTEEN’s songs, as the choreography was really tough.

“We were both quite young, 8th and 10th graders who couldn’t even stretch our arms out properly,” he shared, talking about the timeline of the incident. “They suddenly asked us to dance to this song, and it’s not even like they taught us the choreography; we were asked to learn it ourselves by watching the video.”

He revealed how there were others with more substandard skills, “I and Taehyun got hit a little less. We were really bad, but there were a few people who were worse than us.” In the comments of the video, Taehyun affirmed that the practices have come to an end. “Those who wish to become trainees, they don’t hit people these days. They’ll get in big trouble if they hit anyone.” Soobin echoed the thought, “They had physical punishments back then, but if they physically punish someone now, they’d get in huge trouble.”

So far, the agency’s side has yet to comment on this.

