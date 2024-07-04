Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: Is Ubuyashiki's Family Still Alive? Spoilers From the Manga

This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga

The Demon Slayer season 4 episode 8 finally began the Demon Slayer Corps’ war against Muzan that we all have been waiting for. However, a lot of things happened in the last episode of the Hashira Training arc, the most surprising of which was the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, sacrificing his life alongside his wife Amane, and daughters Hinaki and Nichika to slow Muzan down for Tamyao and the Hashira to attack.

The anime-only fans were surprised to see him sacrificing his entire family like that, but they would be wrong. Even though Ubuyashiki sacrificed his wife and two eldest daughters in the recent episodes, he still has more children left, who are set to take over his place and continue the legacy of their family.

Who are the remaining members of the Ubuyashiki family

Fans were understandably shocked to see what happened to the members of the Ubuyashiki family. Just like Muzan said in the anime, we do not know whether his wife and daughters knew what fate was to befall them. However, knowing Kagaya Ubuyashiki and his family, it is more likely that they all knew of his plan and wanted to join him in his sacrifice.

However, fans can rest assured that not all members of the Ubuyashiki family are dead. Even though we recently only saw Kagaya and Amane’s two daughters Hinaki and Nichika with them, the couple actually had quintuplets. Hinaki and Nichika are their two oldest daughters with their only son Kiriya in the middle followed by their two youngest daughters Kuina and Kanata.

The audience has already seen Kiriya and his two younger sisters in the anime, although they appeared on the screen for a very short time. During the Final Selection arc, the black-haired Kiriya and his sister Kanata appeared to tell all the participants about the rules. Most recently, Kiriya and his sister also accompanied their mother at the meeting with the Hashira which their father could not attend due to his health. However, he was never mentioned as Kagaya and Amane’s son and grew up very similarly to his sisters with a very feminine appearance. He also looks the same as his sisters only with black hair from his father instead of white like their mother. After the recent incident, Kiriya, Kuina, and Kanata are the only remaining members of the Ubuyashiki family. However, in the Infinity Castle arc, Kiriya takes a similar appearance to his father and wears a similar haori.

Kiriya’s role in the Infinity Castle Arc

Despite being only 8 years old, Kiriya Ubuyashiki takes up the mantle left behind by his father and becomes the 98th leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. Not even having time to grieve for their parents and older sisters, Kiriya, Kuina, and Kanata were appointed to be the guides for the battle against Muzan as they used their extremely heightened foresight and extraordinary memory to map out the entirety of the Infinity Castle even though it kept changing shape constantly. The three of them were able to do this thanks to their abilities and the talisman made by Yoshiro. Uzui Tengen was appointed as their bodyguard whilst they did it.

Even though at one point, Kiriya breaks under the pressure as some Demon Slayers die after following one of his plans, he is able to pull together and guide the rest of them well. Even at such a young age, Kiriya Ubuyashiki was able to become a great leader just like his father. Due to the guidance of Kiriya and his two sisters, the Demon Slayers were able to finally defeat Nakime and her powerful Blood Demon art that gave birth to the Infinity Castle. After the war was over and Muzan was defeated, Kiriya was finally able to disband the Demon Slayer Corps.

After everything was over, we saw that the curse put on the Ubyashiki family for producing Muzan finally lifted after his death. Unlike his father, uncles, and all the other male children of the family, Kiriya Ubuyashiki lived a long and happy life with his sisters, wife, and kids. We saw that even a century after Muzan’s death, he was still alive and was the oldest person in Japan. Even though he could not say much when a reporter interviewed him due to his old age, the fact that he stayed alive for so long proved that his father, mother, and sisters’ sacrifice worked, and the world was finally able to rid of Muzan and the curse that came with his existence.

