RuriDragon Chapter 33: Ryu Ice Trait Unlocked; Recap, Release Date, Where to Read, and More

The last RuriDragon chapter, ‘On One Condition,’ saw Ruri collapse from exhaustion after the sports festival concluded, resolving never to join any committee again. Takemoto later reveals to her that he belongs to a group monitoring dragons, though Ruri doesn’t hear the specifics.

She agrees to continue living among humans if Takemoto ensures her powers don't harm anyone. On another day, Ruri suddenly starts emitting extreme cold, her body gradually freezing over. The temperature drops drastically, affecting everyone around her, including herself, as she begins to lose consciousness.

RuriDragon Chapter 33 will likely begin with Takemoto hurrying to Ruri’s classroom to intervene. Meanwhile, Ruri may struggle to remain conscious while her classmates either evacuate or try to help her. The nature of this new freezing ability will likely be explained, alongside methods to control or suppress it.

If this new ice trait is similar to her Daemonfire quirk, she may be able to concentrate the ability into her remaining eye. Since the previous chapter mentioned Ruri undergoing something called “dragonification,” the chapter should also reveal some detailed information about any further transformations.

RuriDragon Chapter 33 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21. For most international fans, this translates to Sunday, April 20, around 3 pm GMT /11 am ET / 8 am PT. Keep in mind that the release time may vary based on your region and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 33 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media’s official website, and the MANGAPlus app and website. MANGAPlus offers free access to the first three and latest three chapters, but a subscription is needed for the full library.

