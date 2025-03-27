RuriDragon Chapter 32: Ruri Controls Her Daemonfire; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
RuriDragon Chapter 32 will see more about Ruri’s Daemonfire trait revealed, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last RuriDragon chapter, titled 'Wish I Could've Stayed Normal,' saw Ruri gather various water sources to suppress her Daemonfire. Meanwhile, her classmates prepared for the relay race without her, but Kashiro insisted that Ruri would return.
Accepting herself despite wishing she had met her friends before growing horns, Ruri arrived in time for the race. During her turn, her flames reappeared, though she focused them into a single-eye flame. Kashiro waited for her at the finish line, and Ruri hugged her upon winning, thanking her for treating her normally.
RuriDragon Chapter 32 may begin with Takemoto and Ruri’s mother discussing her control over the Daemonfire, as Takemoto was unaware it could be concentrated into one area. Ruri may explain her actions and thoughts behind this ability.
Her classmates may attempt to join the conversation, showing curiosity rather than fear. With her self-acceptance and reconciliation with Kashiro complete, the festival will likely conclude on a positive note, with a notable shift in Ruri’s confidence and openness toward others.
RuriDragon Chapter 32 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this translates to Sunday, April 6, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, with release times varied by region and time zone.
Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 32 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, and the MangaPlus app and website. The latter two platforms offer free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read the entire collection.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the RuriDragon manga.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
RuriDragon Chapter 31: Ruri Quells Her New Daemonfire Trait; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More