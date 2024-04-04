Should 7th Time Loop Get A Season 2? Explored

The 12th and final episode of the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy anime’s season 1 came out on 24th March. Ever since then, the fans of this show have been waiting for the second season to be announced as they cannot get enough of the Rishe-Arnold pair. The perfect blend of romance and political drama made the audience fall in love. But even though a second season has not been announced yet, fans can rest easy as there is more to the story and the anime will probably be back.

The anime was immensely popular

The first season of the anime, which started back in January of 2024, gained immense popularity as the story progressed. Filled with great characters, an amazing premise, and a love story that is just too adorable, the anime won the hearts of many fans across the world. And they are already asking for a second season when the first one has barely concluded.

Studio KAI and Hornets, who were the two production companies behind the project, will probably take note of this. Usually anime shows that become really popular are often renewed for a sequel. And since this unique romantic drama left such a deep impact on its audience, it will probably be renewed for a season 2.

The fans who have read the light novel series of course love the story, but even those who only watched the anime were captivated by how well the time-loop theory was constructed. But they especially loved the main character of the series, Rishe, who was able to use the experience she gathered from her previous six lives to change the future. Especially in the end when she not only changed the fate of Coyolles by avoiding a crisis involving gun-powder, but also managed to change the alchemist Michel Gavin’s heart and it was because of her that the two kingdoms Galkhein and Coyolles agreed to a treaty. The gradual romance that developed between her and Prince Arnold also captured the heart of the audience.

The story is far from over

One of the main reasons why fans think that the anime will come back with a second season is because the story is not over yet. The first season of the anime only covered the first two volumes of the light novel series. There are four more books in the novel series whose stories remain a mystery to the anime watchers. If the fans want to read the light novel series in the meantime, the English translation is available for the first four parts of the novels and the 5th part is coming out on 30th April.

Since a lot more of the source material is available, making a second season of the anime will not be a problem for the producers. Important story arcs such as Rishe and the Prince of Galkhein Arnold’s visit to the Grand Cathedral of Domana, which the prince later burns to the ash, are also left. Many other very important plot points and story arcs involving other characters are there in the light novel series, which the fans are eager to see. All in all, with the popularity of this anime, we can expect to see an announcement for a second season soon.

