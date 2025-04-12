Summer Pockets Episode 2: Hairi Gets Welcome Party; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

The first Summer Pockets episode, titled ‘Welcome to Torishirojima Island,’ saw Hairi Takahara arrive at Torishirojima to assist his aunt Kyoko Misaki in organizing his late grandmother’s belongings. While adjusting to the island, he experiences a strange familiarity with his surroundings.

After getting lost on his scooter that night, he meets a girl named Shiroha at the elementary school pool. The next day, he encounters Umi, his lively housemate, a tree-sleeping girl with a pet, and others. That evening, he returns to the pool and gives Shiroha swimming advice.

Summer Pockets Episode 2 will see Hairi learn that islanders refer to visitors as “migratory people” and customarily welcome them. The island’s energetic youth group includes shirtless enthusiast Ryouichi Mitani, water gun wielder Miki Nomura, and ping pong devotee Tenzan Kanou.

This group will organize a welcome party for him. During the event, he will see the girl he helped under the tree again, named Ao Sorami. While enjoying the lively island life, Hairi will become increasingly curious about Shiroha, who continues to keep her distance from the others.

Titled ‘How to Spend Summer Vacation,’ Summer Pockets Episode 2 is set to release in Japan on April 14, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST, though international release times may vary by region. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo and BS11 on April 14, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 15, AT-X on April 17, and TV Setouchi on April 18.

Summer Pockets Episode 2 will also be available for streaming in Japan on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store from April 15. Internationally, the series is streaming with subtitles on Crunchyroll, with Episode 2 set to be uploaded a few hours after its Japan broadcast.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

