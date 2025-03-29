The Beginning After The End Episode 1: King Grey’s Rebirth As Arthur Leywin; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Similar to Solo Leveling, The Beginning After the End is a highly anticipated anime adaptation of a manhwa series. The anime is based on the web novel series of the same name by TurtleMe, which was later illustrated by Fuyuki23.

But first, what is The Beginning After The End about?

The story follows King Grey, a ruler with unmatched strength, wealth, and fame, but living a life devoid of genuine relationships. After his mysterious death one night, he is reborn in the magical world of Dicathen as Arthur Leywin.

Raised by loving parents who are former adventurers, Arthur embraces magic and seeks a meaningful and peaceful life this time around. Unfortunately, war between Dicathen and the Vritra looms overhead, and he will soon have to set out to train in order to protect his loved ones.

The Beginning After The End Episode 1 release date and where to watch

The Beginning After The End Episode 1 is set to release on Wednesday, April 2, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Keep in mind release dates and times will vary across different regions. In Japan, the episode will air on TV channels such as AT-X, Fuji Television, Tokai Television, and others.

The episode will be available for streaming on local platforms like d Anime Store and U-Next starting April 3, 2025. For international viewers, The Beginning After The End Episode 1 will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Expected plot of The Beginning After The End Episode 1

Fans can expect an introduction to King Grey, depicting his unmatched power within an isolated existence. His sudden assassination will serve as the turning point of The Beginning After The End Episode 1, leading to his reincarnation as Arthur Leywin.

The episode will likely establish the contrast between his past and present lives, setting the foundation for his journey within Dicathen. As Arthur struggles with his new body and learns about the world around him, he will strive to correct the mistakes of his past and make better choices in this second chance.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the The Beginning After The End anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.