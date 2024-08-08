Top 10 Best Sports Manga of All Time: From Haikyuu!! to The Climber

When it comes to sports manga, it's not just about the games, but also about the journey of achieving dreams, personal growth, the rivalries that push limits, and the precious bonds that are formed amidst the adrenaline and chaos. These mangas take us on a ride where we can taste sweet victory and feel the sourness of defeat from the comfort of our favorite reading spot.

From thrilling basketball matches to feverish boxing ring fights, name it, sports manga has it all. So, if you are on a quest to find the best sports manga picks, you are in the right place. Here is our pick of the top 10 best sports manga of all time, each one a champion in its own right.

10 best sports manga to read:



10. Ao Ashi

Ao Ashi by Yugo Kobayashi is a gripping soccer manga that focuses on youth development. It follows the story of Ashito Aoi, a young, aspiring soccer player from a small town who hopes to get into a high school with a good soccer club.

His journey to Tokyo and the struggles he goes through to prove his ability and fulfill his dreams show the pressures young athletes face. The realistic depiction of soccer games and the emphasis on personal growth make this underrated manga a standout in the genre.

9. Ace of Diamond

Ace of Diamond by Yuji Terajimis a thrilling baseball manga. It follows the story of Eijun Sawamura, a pitcher with a unique throwing style, who aims to become the ace of Seido High School’s baseball team.

Sawamura’s journey is filled with hard work, hurdles, victory, and defeat, and it skilfully depicts the journey of striving for greatness. The manga’s detailed depiction of baseball strategies, intense games, and team spirit make it a treat for sports fans.

8. Kuroko's Basketball

Kuroko's Basketball by Tadatoshi Fujimaki is one of the most popular sports manga. It follows the story of Tetsuya Kuroko, the "Phantom Sixth Man" of the once legendary “Generation of miracles” basketball team, who is determined to lead his new team in Seirin High, to victory in the national tournament.

The intense matches, memorable characters, and the perfect blend of teamwork and sportsmanship make Kuroko's Basketball a must-read for any sports manga fan.

7. The Climber

For those who love the thrill of rock climbing, The Climber (Kokou no Hito) by Shinichi Sakamoto is the perfect pick. The story follows Mori Buntarou, who gets introduced to sport climbing in high school and eventually dedicates his entire life to mountain climbing.

The art style of the manga is unique and stunning, vividly portraying the dangerous mountain peaks and the serene beauty of nature. Moreover, Mori’s solo adventurous journeys and personal growth create a gripping tale that not just entertains, but also motivates readers.

6. Real

Another gem from Takehiko Inoue, Real shifts the focus to wheelchair basketball. The series explores the lives of three protagonists, Nomiya Tomomi, a former basketball captain who drops out of high school, Togawa Kiyoharu, an ex-sprinter who now plays wheelchair basketball and Takahashi Hisanobu, another basketball captain who gets permanently paralyzed below the waist after an accident.

The story is raw, emotional and realistically depicts the challenges of being physically disabled. Moreover, the art in the manga beautifully captures the intensity of the sport and the resilience of the players, making it a memorable read.

5. Ashita no Joe

A timeless classic, Ashita no Joe by Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba is one of the best boxing manga out there. It follows the life of Joe Yabuki, a juvenile delinquent who discovers the world of boxing after meeting Danpei, a former boxer who decides to train him.

The manga captures his entire journey, from his humble beginnings in the slums to his greatest match in the ring with rival Tohru Rikiishi. It is filled with concepts of redemption, hardships, and fighting spirit, which leaves a lasting impression on the readers.

4. Hajime No Ippo

Another boxing masterpiece, Hajime No Ippo by George Morikawa delivers a strong punch with its impressive storyline. This manga follows Ippo Makunouchi, a timid high schooler who transforms into a fierce boxer after meeting the renowned boxer Takamura Mamoru.

With incredible fight sequences, focus on amazing side characters, and the inspiring journey of Ippo, this manga makes sure to hold the attention of readers from the very beginning till the end.



3. Haikyu!!

Haikyu!! by Haruichi Furudate takes readers to the vibrant world of Volleyball. It follows the story of Shoyo Hinata, a tenacious boy who dreams of becoming a great volleyball player despite his short height. He joins the school Volleyball team and begins a journey full of intense matches and sportsmanship.

With its wonderful depiction of camaraderie, rivalry, and exceptional storytelling combined with the stunning artwork, Haikyu!! is definitely a must-read for all the sports enthusiasts.

2. Blue Lock

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, this manga takes the traditional sports storyline up a notch with its unique blend of soccer and psychological thriller. It centers on a facility called the ‘Blue Lock' where Japan’s best soccer players would be trained to create the ultimate egoist striker for the national team.

Amidst this High school soccer player Yoichi Isagi joins the program in hopes of becoming the world's greatest soccer player. The intensity of the matches, coupled with deep psychological themes, make sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats.



1. Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue undoubtedly deserves the first place on the list. This timeless class isn’t just a manga about basketball, it's a rollercoaster of emotions. The story follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a rebellious redhead who joins the school basketball team to impress his crush, despite having no ounce of interest in the sport.

Soon enough, Hanamichi evolves from a clueless beginner to a skilled player, developing a deep passion for basketball. The vibrant artwork and heartfelt storytelling make Slam Dunk literally a slam dunk in the world of sports manga.

The world of sports manga is vast and varied. However, these ten series stand out for their compelling stories, dynamic characters, and thrilling sports sequences. So whether you're an avid sports enthusiast or just someone looking for an entertaining read, these manga are sure to keep you hooked from start to finish