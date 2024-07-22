Are Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming endorsements in jeopardy due to ongoing airport over-security controversy? Recent report weighs in

According to the advertising industry, Byeon Woo Seok's annual advertising model fee is currently among the top stars and this increase in his value notably occurred after his role in Lovely Runner, establishing him as a prominent figure and a highly sought-after asset. However, the recent airport security controversy has put all of these advertisements in jeopardy.

Byeon Woo Seok’s advertisement deals in crisis

According to an advertising industry report, Byeon Woo Seok’s deals currently stand at 700 million won, with the potential to increase up to 900 million won. In comparison, Kim Soo Hyun earns between 1 billion won to 1.2 billion won annually, while Cha Eun Woo's earnings range from 700 million won to 900 million won.

However, the industry's reaction shifted following a recent controversy over excessive security. Consequently, some brands have excluded Byeon Woo Seok from their list of candidates or temporarily postponed their model selection processes.

The brands that Byeon Woo Seok models for are currently facing a challenging situation. Following the success of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok has been prominently featured in advertisements across various sectors, including Nonghyup Bank & Card, LG Household & Healthcare's PHYSIOGEL, LG Electronics, F&F Outdoor's Discovery Expedition, and more.

Nonghyup Bank's decision not to renew Han So Hee's contract after her dating scandal with Ryu Jun Yeol, coupled with Byeon Woo Seok's recent controversy, has hindered their active promotion and marketing plans. Moreover, Byeon Woo Seok's situation is expected to significantly impact LG Group, as he was selected as a model for both healthcare and electronic categories within the company.

People in the advertising industry have also noted Byeon Woo Seok's lack of upcoming projects as a potential risk. Following his rise to stardom with Lovely Runner, the actor received numerous offers but opted for an Asian fanmeeting tour and continued shooting commercials instead of committing to his next acting project. Industry predictions emphasize the importance of his next drama or film being successful to solidify his presence and elevate him to the status of a top star.

Another insider emphasized that the annual selection of models for promotions and marketing strategies cannot be postponed indefinitely. They expressed concerns that while initially waiting for Byeon Woo Seok's issue to settle down, it has instead escalated and become increasingly difficult to manage. The insider suggested that this situation might have been mitigated if the agency had promptly issued an apology and provided a clear explanation.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s airport controversy

Recently, actor Byeon Woo Seok's security team faced severe backlash for their alleged 'over-the-top' behavior at the airport. An online video surfaced showing Woo Seok's security guard using a flashlight to prevent civilians from filming sparked widespread criticism.

While Byeon Woo Seok himself did not engage in any misconduct, the security company's initial explanation and his agency's delayed responses fueled further controversy.

The incident not only made headlines in major news outlets but also drew attention to the National Assembly. Some individuals filed complaints about Byeon Woo Seok's airport security issue with the National Human Rights Commission, and the Incheon Airport Police have launched an investigation into the security company's actions.

