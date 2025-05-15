BTS’ Jungkook's fans furious over BLACKPINK’s Rosé Spotify error; ask her to ‘stop stealing JK’s achievements’

Spotify found itself in hot water on May 13, after K-pop fans noticed a significant inaccuracy on BLACKPINK member Rosé’s profile. According to the original description, her debut album Rosie was hailed as the most-streamed debut solo release by a K-pop artist. The album achieved over 33 million streams on its debut day. This claim was quickly met with skepticism and scrutiny from fans across various social media platforms.

Upon further examination, fans and K-pop followers clarified that the statement was incorrect. In reality, BTS’ Jungkook currently holds the title for the most-streamed debut solo album by a K-pop act. His 2023 release GOLDEN amassed over 42.75 million streams on its first day alone. His album surpassed the figure mentioned for Rosé by a substantial margin.

The misinformation in Spotify’s artist biography misrepresented the streaming achievements of both artists. This sparked frustration among fanbases, especially ARMY (BTS fans). Many saw the error as a disservice to Jungkook’s record-breaking accomplishment.

The backlash intensified as more fans began discussing the issue online. Critics expressed disappointment in Spotify’s editorial standards. They are questioning how such a factual error could have been published on such a prominent platform. As the criticism gained traction, Spotify quietly removed the erroneous sentence from Rosé’s profile without any public acknowledgement of the mistake.

Although the correction was made, many fans were not satisfied with the silent edit. They argued that the situation warranted more than a quiet update: it called for a formal apology. According to them, merely fixing the mistake without addressing it publicly failed to take responsibility for the confusion and misinformation that had already spread. The incident, they said, diminished the credibility of Spotify’s artist information. It showed a lack of respect toward both artists and their fans.

Supporters of Jungkook and Rosé alike voiced their opinions. They emphasise that such slip-ups could lead to unnecessary fan conflicts and confusion in the already competitive K-pop landscape. Others highlighted the need for greater care in handling artist achievements. They urge Spotify to implement stricter fact-checking protocols before publishing such claims. As of now, Spotify has not released an official statement or apology addressing the situation. Meanwhile, fans continue to demand accountability.

