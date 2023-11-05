12th Fail 2nd Saturday Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film registers its BIGGEST day; Netts Rs 3.25 crores

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, jumped by around 100 percent at the box office on its second Saturday in India as it collected around Rs 3.25 crores nett on day 9. The film's total stands at Rs 16.75 crores and now it looks well set to cross Rs 30 crores. The exceptional start to the second weekend for 12th Fail and an unprecedented jump on second Saturday has confirmed the film's hit status and it can even go higher if it holds up after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali.

12th Fail Saw A Phenomenal Jump Of Around 100 Percent On Second Saturday At The Box Office

12th Fail was never seen as a film that could bring in the mullah at the box office after significant releases like Mission Raniganj and Ganapath biting the dust despite having list-a actors. After a slow start in the morning shows, it picked up so well that it has not stopped or shown any sort of fatigue, ever since. It has acted as a good filler through the pre-Diwali phase, along with Leo (Hindi).

The Fine Release Planning Of 12th Fail Has Reaped The Makers Great Dividends

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film has been modestly budgeted. The marketing campaign was very targetted and it released in just around 600 screens. Every step taken by the makers have reaped them great dividends. The theatrical share will be taking care of the cost of production, and the non-theatrical revenue from the film will all be profit.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of 12th Fail Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.05 crores 2 Rs 2.40 crores 3 Rs 3 crores 4 Rs 1.20 crores 5 Rs 1.35 crores 6 Rs 1.65 crores 7 Rs 1.20 crore 8 Rs 1,65 crores 9 Rs 3.25 crores Total Rs 16.75 crore nett in 9 days

Watch the 12th Fail Trailer

Advertisement

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

When And Where To Watch 12th Fail

12th Fail can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail 2nd Friday Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film JUMPS by 30 percent; Headed to be a clean HIT