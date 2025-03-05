5 times Hollywood actors turned down iconic roles and how those films performed at the box office

Hollywood has its fair share of Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve stories when it comes to casting decisions. Below are a few instances when stars passed on iconic roles that not only became pop culture phenomena but also minted impressive dollars at the box office.

From The Notebook to Titanic, let’s look at five actors who missed pivotal parts and how those films performed theatrically.

The Box Office What-Ifs: Actors Who Missed Out on Major Hits

Amy Schumer in and as Barbie

Worldwide gross: USD 1.45B

Amy Schumer was in talks to play the living iteration of the beloved plastic doll in 2023’s megahit Barbie. The role ultimately went to Margot Robbie, and as the world knows, she did not just play the character but lived it. Robbie turned heads at every red carpet while promoting the film alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film’s box office triumph is even more significant as it clashed directly with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in a battle that later came to be known as Barbiernheimer. Speaking of critical acclaim, the movie scored an Academy Award for Best Song. Oppenheimer, meanwhile, swept the 2024 ceremony with 7 accolades to its name.

Advertisement

George Clooney as Noah in The Notebook

Worldwide gross: USD 118M

Ryan Gosling almost wasn’t a part of his career-defining movie The Notebook. As unbelievable as it sounds, Clooney was once in talks to play the charming blue-collar character who falls in love with a golden-spoon girl, only to be separated by her pompous parents. The movie is a HEA for anyone willing to come out from under the rocks to watch the film for the first time ever.

Britney Spears as Allie in The Notebook

Worldwide gross: USD 118M

No offense to the pop princess of the 2000s, but it’s just hard to imagine anyone but Rachel McAdams as Allie in the film that is nothing short of a cult classic. Fun fact: Spears and Gosling had already starred together in The Mickey Mouse Club TV show a decade earlier.

Advertisement

Claire Danes as Rose in Titanic

Worldwide gross: USD 2.25B

We almost didn’t get Kate Winslet as Rose in the grandest love story ever told on the big screen. Claire Danes, known today for Stardust, The Family Stone, and more, was almost paired alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. The duo, for the record, were the lovebirds of Romeo + Juliet a year prior. Danes does not regret turning down the iconic role, as she didn’t want the superstardom.

Anne Hathaway in Silver Linings Playbook

Worldwide gross: USD 235M

Anne Hathaway backed out of the role of Tiffany due to creative differences with director David O. Russell before Jennifer Lawrence came on board for the gig. Lawrence earned critical praise and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of an emotionally challenged widower who finds love with Bradley Cooper’s Pat Solitano, also dealing with mental health issues following being ditched by his wife.