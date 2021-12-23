83 advance booking update & box office prediction: Ranveer Singh starrer expected to open at Rs 15 crore

Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on the magnificent underdog story of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, releases tomorrow. It was up for release in April 2020 but due to the coronavirus, it was postponed indefinitely. With conditions for theatrical exhibition improving, 83 was announced for a Christmas 2021 release. The film is now all set for a 24 December, 2021 release, amidst the fear of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and also from those in the Bollywood industry who were fortunate enough to watch the movie before the entire world, suggesting that 83 is a film to watch out for.

83 is among the costliest Indian films and Covid-19 has done no good to the film as it has only added more burden on the film in terms of the cost. With ever increasing costs of the film, the film needs to perform extremely well at the ticket window to recover the investments and prove to be a profitable venture for its investors. The recovery from non theatrical sources is not enough for the film to cross the line and so it needs to nett in excess of Rs. 200 cr domestically and gross in excess of Rs. 100 cr internationally to cover its costs and see greens.

The advances for 83 began in Indian multiplexes on Saturday, that is six days prior to the release. It has secured the highest advances for a Bollywood film in 2021 but Bollywood films of 2021 are not the benchmark for comparison since the biggest grosser from Bollywood, that is Sooryavanshi, didn’t have advance bookings courtesy the miscommunication between the producers and exhibitors regarding the revenue sharing agreement, and other films were not mounted on a scale as big as 83 to be requiring that level of advances. Given the scale and the massive publicity campaign for the film, the advance bookings are below the mark. Apart from that, the film is facing screen sharing issues since last week’s two box office tycoons Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise, are competing for screens even in their second week. Single screen theatres are spoiled for choices and it is to be seen how they manage to screen all three films in their premises.

Let’s now compare the advance bookings of Gully Boy to 83 in Indian multiplex chains to have a better idea about the numbers of 83.

Gully Boy approximate number of tickets sold as at 10pm on Wednesday for a Thursday release.

PVR: 102k

Inox: 70k

Cinepolis: 40k

Total = 212k tickets from multiplex chains

83 approximate number of tickets sold as at 4pm on Thursday for a Friday release.

PVR: 46k

Inox + Cinepolis: 54k

Total = 100k tickets from multiplex chains.

Gross revenues are in the vicinity of Rs. 3.25cr

Looking at the advances, the numbers may fall short of Gully Boy by a considerable 40 percent margin. The ticket prices on an average are 25 percent higher so the difference in nett collections won’t be very far off. The film releases on Christmas eve and with a holiday lying ahead of it, the evenings should be strong for the film to give the film a healthy day one number with lots of room to grow over the weekend. The 50 percent capacity rule in Maharashtra is affecting the prospects of the film since a third of the total business for Bollywood films comes from Maharashtra, and also two holdover films are occupying a significant number of screens, one of which has the same set of target audiences too.

All factors considered, 83 is expected to open around the Rs. 15-17 cr nett mark. The numbers might come a little higher or lower based on the on-the-day sales.

