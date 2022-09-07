Advance Booking Report: Brahmastra sells 1.30 lakh tickets; Competing with TZH, Sanju, Sultan & Dangal

Brahmastra is one of the most keenly awaited Indian films and finally gears up for release in a couple of days. The film has been in the making for almost a decade, from conceptualizing to release. The writer-director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, got the idea to make this film in 2012, while shooting his blockbuster film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and that's where the journey of the film began. Since the advance bookings of the film have begun, the tickets are selling like hot cakes. It has already recorded this year's highest advances for a Hindi film, beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now it is prepared to take on all time biggies, in the last two days of its advance booking. Before getting into the details, it is important to note that Brahmastra is the most expensive Hindi language film, with the budget estimated to be in excess of Rs. 300 cr.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra has set the cash registers ringing and the advance bookings have sprung a pleasant surprise. It has crossed the advance bookings of 83, two days prior to release, to secure the highest advance bookings for a Hindi original, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra has sold 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains. The film is competing with the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal while it may fall short of Bharat, Thugs Of Hindostan, War and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, primarily because it is a non holiday release while the films mentioned had a holiday on their first day.

The advance booking comparison of Hindi originals at 3 national chains is as follows:

Brahmastra: 1.31 Lakh (2 days to go)

War: 4.05 L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 3.40 L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.30 L

Bharat: 3.16 L

Sultan: 3.10 L

Dangal: 3.05 L

Sanju: 2.94 L

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76 L

Mission Mangal: 2.71 L

Brahmastra needs to sell more number of tickets than Mission Mangal to secure a spot in the top 10 advances of all time. Based on the rate at which tickets of Brahmastra are getting sold, Pinkvilla expects total advance ticket sales to be around 2.80 Lakh to 3.20 Lakh tickets. Brahmastra will aim to secure a spot in the Top 5 but entering the Top 10 charts is also a considerably good feat, given that Bollywood has been going through a lean phase where films have been unable to secure good numbers.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews before that in select centres in and outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Brahmastra gathered day before yesterday to watch the final draft of the film in the suburbs of Mumbai.

