Akaal Day 1 India Box Office: Gippy Grewal starrer period-action movie nets low Rs 75 lakh on opening Thursday

Akaal Day 1 India Box Office: The much-awaited Punjabi film Akaal has been released in theaters today. This period action-drama, set in the 1840s, portrays the bravery of Sikh warriors. The film is directed by and stars Gippy Grewal in the lead. It also features Nikitin Dheer, Apinderdeep Singh, and Nimrat Khaira in key roles. On its opening day today, the film had a very low start of Rs 2 crore India net only.

Akaal day 1 box office India net

The period action drama Punjabi film Akaal by Gippy Grewal was released today in Punjabi and Hindi. As the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it ensured a Hindi-dubbed release for the movie as well. The film barely carried any hype for its Hindi version due to no popular face and no proper and effective marketing. Though the Hindi version was not even expected to perform well, the film has also shown a disappointing day 1 trend for its Punjabi release.

Akaal has opened with Rs 75 lakh India nett at the box office. While the content the film carries resonates with the ground-level audience of Punjab, the trade had expected the Gippy Grewal starrer to perform much better at the box office. As Gippy Grewal is already a big name among the audience of Punjab, his face value majorly contributed to the movie’s initial crowd pull for the day.

Akaal has received majorly mixed reviews from the audience. Only if word of mouth comes in its favor can it possibly lead to the film’s growing demand at the box office. After its opening weekend, the public reception of the film will decide its fate at the box office. With such low opening numbers, Akaal can only hope to come close to success right now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

