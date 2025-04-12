Akaal India Box Office Day 2: Gippy Grewal's period drama fails to impress audience; adds Rs 60 lakh on Friday

Akaal India Box Office Day 2: The Punjabi movie Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal in the lead role, is struggling at the box office. Touted to be a big-budgeted epic drama, the movie couldn't live up to the expectations and failed to impress the audience with its content. The movie registered a drop on the second day after taking a low opening.

Akaal adds Rs 60 lakh to the tally on Day 2, heading toward an unfortunate end

Released in Punjabi and Hindi, Akaal opened with just Rs 75 lakh on its opening day. The movie further witnessed a drop and hit a new low of Rs 60 lakh today (Day 2). The total cume of Akaal in two days reached Rs 1.35 crore gross at the Indian box office. This is a disastrous result for such a heavy-budget Punjabi movie.

The upcoming two days- Saturday and Sunday- will be very crucial for the business of Akaal. If the movie couldn't witness any spikes over the weekend, it will end up being one of the biggest flops of recent times for Punjabi cinema.

The movie was also released in Hindi via Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, it couldn't even see any traction in the Hindi dubbed version, majorly due to a lack of promotions.

Day-wise box office collections of Akaal are as follows:

Day India Net Collection 1 Rs 75 lakh 2 Rs 60 crore Total Rs 1.35 crore

Watch Akaal trailer here:

Akaal in cinemas now

Akaal is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

