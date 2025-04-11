Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 2: Naslen's sports drama leads among rival releases; adds Rs 2.75 crore to tally

Khalid Rahman's latest directorial, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is enjoying a solid theatrical run at the box office. The movie, starring an ensemble cast including Naslen, Lukman Avran, Sandeep Pradeep, Ganapathi, Anagha Ravi, and Noila Francy, is all set for a long run.

Alappuzha Gymkhana grosses Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, the sports drama met with superlative word-of-mouth. As a result, the movie is witnessing a phenomenal hold at the box office.

Advertisement

After packing a solid punch of Rs 3 crore on its opening day, the movie witnessed a slight drop due to the working day. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 2.75 crore to the tally on its second day. The total cume of Alappuzha Gymkhana reached Rs 5.75 crore gross at the box office.

The Khalid Rahman directorial is running with the highest occupancy in cinemas amid all other Vishu releases, including Bazooka. The movie is all set to post a healthy weekend at the box office. The Naslen starrer has taken the lead over Mammootty's Bazooka today by showing better trends. The movie has a chance to end up being the biggest grosser among all the new releases this weekend in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala 1 Rs 3 crore 2 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 5.75 crore

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer here:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bazooka Box Office Kerala Day 2: Mammootty's action thriller registers decent hold; grosses Rs 2.30 crore on Friday