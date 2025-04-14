Alappuzha Gymkhana Extended First Weekend Kerala Box Office: Naslen's boxing-drama triumphs Vishu 2025 weekend

What started as just another Vishu release with modest expectations has now emerged as the talk of Kerala's moviegoers. Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman, didn’t come with the weight of superstardom, but it came with something stronger: the pulse of the youth. Starring Premalu sensation Naslen K Gafoor and backed by a refreshing sports-centric narrative, this underdog film has quietly packed a knockout punch at the box office.

The film opened on April 10 with a respectable Rs 2.65 crore from Kerala, but instead of fading under competition, it only grew stronger. The coming-of-age story of four friends chasing boxing glory against the backdrop of Alleppey slowly began to connect with the audience.

Despite strong competition from Mamootty starrer Bazooka, already established L2 Empuraan, and Basil Joseph's Marana Mass, the Naslen starrer stood its ground. Each day, Alappuzha Gymkhana outperformed its own numbers, with Day 4 clocking in the highest so far at Rs 3.40 crore. Even on Day 5 the film is expected to collect Rs 2.75 crore.

Here’s how the film’s extended weekend shaped up in Kerala:

Day-Wise Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 2.75 crore (Expected) Total Rs 14.65 crore

Fuelled by Vishnu Vijay's energetic soundtrack, Khalid Rahman's grounded storytelling, and a wave of positive word-of-mouth, Alappuzha Gymkhana is now not just surviving but it’s thriving. It may not have had the flashy hype of other Vishu releases, but it’s proving that content, connection, and consistency can drive crowds to theaters.

Made on a modest budget, the film is already a superhit considering the return on investments, and every passing day is only adding to the profits as producers are laughing their way to the banks.

As new audiences continue to discover this surprise winner, it’s clear that Alappuzha Gymkhana is far from done. It might have entered the ring quietly, but now, it’s fighting like a true crowd favorite.

