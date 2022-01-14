Allu Arjun's Pushpa fourth week box office; Set to cross Rs. 300 crores in India today

Pushpa earned another Rs. 18.50 crores approx in week four. This brings the four weeks total to Rs. 299.50 crores, just under the Rs. 300 crores benchmark. The film will be becoming the fourth Tollywood movie to gross over Rs. 300 crores at the Indian box office today. Until now, only two Baahubali movies and Saaho were in the coveted club. It has grossed another $4.5 million overseas, for a global total of Rs. 332 crores plus.

The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 174.80 crores

Week Two - Rs. 57.30 crores

Week Three - Rs. 48.90 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 3 crores

4th Saturday - Rs. 4 crores

4th Sunday - Rs. 5.50 crores

4th Monday - Rs. 1.90 crores

4th Tuesday - Rs. 1.50 crores

4th Wednesday - Rs. 1.40 crores

4th Thursday - Rs. 1.20 crores

Total - Rs. 299.50 crores

The film has almost exhausted its run in South India post its digital release and now with new releases, will be further losing most of its screen share. The collections for Hindi versions also dropped off on Monday after weeks of stable trending. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores in Hindi at the end of the fourth week, making it the fourth South Indian film to do so. Adjusted for inflation, there will couple of dubbed films released in the 90s that will be over Rs. 100 crores, namely Indian, Bombay, Humse Hai Muqabala, etc. There is still some gas left in the tank for the dubbed version, with no competition in sight, it can continue to collect at low levels.

The film is a Blockbuster, thanks to the business of dubbed versions whether Hindi or Tamil, but even Telugu states have done Hit to Super Hit business. The collections in Nizam are almost 90 per cent of the current Non-Baahubali biggest grosser Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The numbers in Andhra Pradesh are of course less than what Hit or Super Hit films in the last few years were doing but when those numbers aren't possible with existing ticket prices, you have to adjust the yardstick accordingly.

