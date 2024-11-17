In a somewhat surprising development, Amaran is set to overtake Kanguva at the Tamil Nadu box office today. While this was expected to happen on the weekdays, the earliest probably being Monday, it is happening much earlier than expected—on Sunday itself. For context, today is the fourth day of release for Kanguva while Amaran is on its eighteenth day.

Per early estimates, Amaran is expected to gross Rs. 5.25 crore approx in Tamil Nadu on its third Sunday, an uptick of almost 25 per cent from the previous day. On the other hand, Kanguva is expected to be around Rs. 5 crore, remaining flat from Saturday.

Four days back, Kanguva opened to Rs. 10 crore on Thursday, while Amaran was almost one-sixth of that at Rs. 1.75 crore. The gap narrowed the next day on Friday with Kanguva dropping to Rs. 4 crore and Amaran growing to Rs. 2.10 crore. On Saturday the difference between the two was less than 20 per cent, with Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 4.25 crore respectively.

Last week, there was a fear that the release of Kanguva would prevent Amaran from hitting some high collection benchmarks in Tamil Nadu but the tables turned fast with Amaran dominating the new release in its third weekend. The total collections for the film in the state are now Rs. 142 crore plus, entering the top ten grossers of all time in the state. It is fast approaching Rs. 150 crore now and is well positioned to go over Rs. 160 crore and possibly even Rs. 170 crore.

Note: The box office figures above are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Kanguva will likely be slightly ahead of Amaran.

