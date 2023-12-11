Animal 10 Day Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led revenge-saga remains unstoppable; Netts massive 375 crores

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had an astounding second weekend at the box office as it collected Rs 86.50 crores nett. The total collections in Hindi now stand at a massive Rs 375 crores. The Rs 400 crore nett mark will be breached by Wednesday and then Animal will set out on its journey towards the Rs 500 crore mark, which won't be that easy since it faces some stiff competition after the 3rd week in the form of Dunki and Salaar.

Animal Had An Astounding Second Weekend As It Netted Rs 86.50 Crores

Animal really showed that the potential of an A-rated film can be just as much as any other film, provided it strikes a chord with its audience. The film also had a run-time of almost 3 and a half hours and to keep audiences invested this long is a feat in its own, for which Sandeep Reddy Vanga deserves major credit. The director has a 100 percent blockbuster ratio after 3 films and it is to be seen how much he can build on it.

Animal Will End Up As One Of The Most Profitable Films In Indian Film History

Animal's global total stands at just under Rs 700 crores gross after 10 days. The final number is expected to be in the Rs 950 crore range. In terms of profitability, it will become one of the most profitable Hindi films of all time.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 31.50 crores 10 Rs 33.50 crores Total Rs 375 crores nett in 10 days in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

